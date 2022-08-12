After cattle, smuggling of phensedyl and yaba tablets spikes in eastern states

KOLKATA: Acting on a tip-off on Monday afternoon when the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel went to raid a home at Chapra in West Bengal’s Nadia district close to the Indo-Bangladesh border, little did they know what was in retailer. They simply had details about a big amount of phensedyl, a cough syrup used as a stimulant, being saved in a home.

“When our team went there, they stumbled upon a few thousand bottles of phensedyl stacked in gunny bags and cartons. As the team were about to seize the consignment, they were attacked by at least 15–20 masked men. Most of them were carrying crude firearms. They opened fire to keep the BSF busy, while others in the group managed to flee with most of the bottles. One BSF jawan was injured,” stated AK Arya, deputy inspector common of BSF’s South Bengal Frontier.

Out of the 4096.7 km lengthy Indo-Bangla border, West Bengal shares a 2,216 km stretch with Bangladesh. The India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal is the longest and one of the vital porous worldwide borders in any state.

Over the previous few years whereas seizures of cattle being smuggled into Bangladesh have dropped from 38,657 in 2018 to round 1611 in 2021, smuggling of narcotic medication and psychotropic substances together with phensedyl and yaba pill has risen alarmingly.

In 2018, BSF seized round 1.39 lakh bottles of phensedyl all alongside the 900km-long worldwide border in south Bengal. The seizures rose to 2.12 lakh bottles in 2019 and a pair of.68 lakh bottles in 2020. In 2021, it dropped to 1.63 lakh bottles. This yr as much as June 31, the seizure has already crossed 1.60 lakh bottles.

Smuggling of yaba tablets, a celebration drug that originated in Myanmar, has additionally shot up concurrently. While round 1,362 tablets have been seized in 2018, the quantity went as much as 53,763 in 2019. It dropped to round 38,527 in 2020 and 14,147 in 2021. This yr greater than 7,000 tablets have been seized within the first seven months.

“One of the primary reasons behind the alarming rise in smuggling of phensedyl is the decline in cattle smuggling. While on the one hand, the BSF stepped up its vigil, CBI also started its probe into cattle smuggling and the role of some BSF officers came under the scanner. Two BSF officers and a state police inspector have been arrested,” stated a former senior BSF officer.

According to Narcotics Control Bureau information, India’s porous borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh in japanese India are the largest smuggling zones for narcotic medication. As per the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) information submitted in Parliament on July 7, 2022, round 80,000 bottles of codeine have been seized from West Bengal and 1,10,044 bottles from Assam between 2019 and 2021. It was about 25% of the full codeine bottles seized within the nation in these three years. Data reveals seizures of tablets and cough syrups by safety and excise officers have additionally elevated in all japanese Indian states in recent times. Thousands discovered carrying these medication have additionally been nabbed.

On July 24, a crew of the Assam Police stopped a personal automobile with a Manipur registration plate at Guwahati and recovered almost 100,000 yaba tablets valued at about ₹20 crore on the road. Two Manipur natives, a Manipur Police personnel and an Assam Rifles ‘jawan’ within the automobile have been arrested. A day earlier on July 23, personnel from Border Security Force (BSF) recovered round 3,200 bottles of phensedyl, from a jungle in Jatrakona within the South Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. The worth of the seized contraband is round ₹6 lakh.

Anti-narcotics officers stated Assam and different north-eastern states are transit routes for medication due to the area’s proximity to the Golden Triangle of Myanmar, Laos and Thailand. Southeast Asia’s prime opium-producing space and one of many busiest drug provide routes to Europe.

“This has turned states in the northeast as the biggest transit hub of drugs,” an official stated. India shares a 1643-km lengthy border with Myanmar.

Phensedyl is legally manufactured in India and the cough syrup, containing codeine, is smuggled into neighbouring Bangladesh the place it’s used as an alternative choice to alcohol, which is forbidden to the primarily Muslim inhabitants. Bangladeshi Muslims can solely legally drink if they’ve a license backed by a physician who beneficial it for well being functions.

“This makes the smuggling all the more lucrative. The cost of one bottle of phensedyl, which sells for around ₹150 in India, instantly shoots up to ₹300 – ₹500 as soon as it crosses the border. By the time the consignment reaches Dhaka, the cost of one bottle could even go up to ₹1800 – ₹2000,” stated a senior officer of North 24 Parganas, a border district in Bengal.

According to senior BSF and police officers, the cough syrup is manufactured in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district from the place brokers alongside the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram and Tripura procure them via sellers and distributors based mostly in Varanasi and Lucknow.

“Once the consignments reach the destinations in West Bengal and other north-eastern states, they are stacked in houses in villages close to the border. Local smugglers pick them up from these addresses and smuggle them out of the country. The entire consignment is disposed of within a few hours,” stated a senior police officer.

On Monday, the BSF had gone to raid one such home in Nadia district. According to preliminary data acquired by the company, there have been greater than 5,000 bottles saved in cartons and gunny luggage.

Local youths, women and men are lured into the smuggling due to the socio-economic situations. They are those who cross the border with the consignments and are known as the ‘labour party’. They get round ₹300 – ₹500 for every journey.

This isn’t the one manner the cough syrup is smuggled. On August 9, BSF discovered a raft made out of stems of banana tree, effectively camouflaged with water-hyacinths, floating down the river. When it was searched, BSF discovered an enormous air-tight can tied to it. The can was stuffed with phensedyl bottles.

“Had it flown further downstream, smugglers on the other side of the border would have retrieved it and taken out the bottles,” stated a BSF official.

In November 2021, BSF additionally busted two native items, arrange in a village hut, in North 24 Parganas, the place spurious phensedyl was being manufactured.

“The raids led to the seizure of a huge cache of items including spurious cough syrups, chemicals, bottle punching machines, printing machines and labels. Two persons were arrested. A preliminary probe revealed that the unit had been functioning for over four months,” stated an official of the Narcotics Control Bureau, who was related to the case.

BSF officers stated that efforts are on to convey down the smuggling of phensedyl and they’re in common contact with their counterparts in Bangladesh. The central company can be working carefully with the native police.