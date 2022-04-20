After Contractor Suicide, Karnataka Government’s Big Move On All Public Works

Karnataka has additionally ordered a ban on initiating works based mostly on oral directions. (File)

Shivamogga:

In an obvious fallout of the dying of a civil contractor who levelled bribery allegations in opposition to a former state minister, the Karnataka authorities on Wednesday introduced forming a three-member fee comprising a retired excessive court docket choose to clear tender proposals for all public initiatives value Rs 50 crore and above, in a bid to test malpractices in awarding contracts.

Also, the federal government has ordered a complete ban on initiating works based mostly on oral directions of ministers or greater officers.

“Our government has taken a decision. Public works start from the time of preparing estimates. Tender conditions are prepared to benefit only a section of people. I have ordered formation of a high-level committee which will have a retired high court judge as its chairperson and a financial expert and a technical expert as its members,” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai informed reporters.

The fee will probably be fashioned beneath the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act (KTPPA).

Contractor Santosh Patil’s dying by suicide on April 11 in an Udupi resort accusing the then Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Okay S Eshwarappa of demanding 40 per cent fee on a public work that was carried out on the ex-minister’s oral instruction in Belagavi district final yr had led to a furore, with the BJP chief quitting the state cupboard consequently.

Mr Eshwarappa, MLA from Shivamogga, had maintained that he was in no way concerned within the difficulty however resigned from his ministerial submit on April 14 following mounting stress on him.

Mr Bommai additional stated all tenders above Rs 50 crore will go to the proposed fee, which is able to evaluate estimates and the tender situation as per the provisions of the KTPPA.

After the undertaking is reviewed and cleared by the panel, the tender course of will begin, he added.

“A government order has been passed and in a few days, the commission will be set up. This will be a deterrent against corruption. The members will be named in a week. Every estimate has to be cleared in 15 days,” Mr Bommai stated.

He added {that a} provision has additionally been made that if there are extra proposals, then a parallel fee will probably be constituted in order that there shouldn’t be any delay in clearance of initiatives.

“It is true that on many occasions, oral orders are given in the Panchayat Raj bodies. After learning about this, I have directed the Urban Development department and the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj department that no work should take place on the basis of verbal instructions,” the chief minister added.

He warned that if somebody carries out work based mostly on such oral directions then the assistant engineers, assistant govt engineers, panchayat improvement officer or the part officers will probably be held accountable. In rural areas, Bommai stated panchayat improvement officers and govt officers will probably be held accountable.

“I have ordered that all the instructions should be in writing so as to have a system. This will be implemented soon,” Mr Bommai stated.

To a question, Mr Bommai additionally agreed with the thought of establishing committees on the traces of the fee on the district degree additionally.

When requested in regards to the Patil suicide case, the Chief Minister stated the investigation is happening proper from the RDPR division to the police division.

