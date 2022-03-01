After cow dung, Chhattisgarh government to buy cattle urine from farmers

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh authorities is planning to acquire cattle urine from cattle homeowners to reinforce their revenue, officers mentioned, underlining that the transfer will result in higher cow safety.

The state authorities is already shopping for cow dung from breeders and farmers to make cattle rearing worthwhile. According to twentieth Livestock census, Chhattisgarh had 2,61,503 cattle in 2019.

“The cattle urine will be procured in the same manner as cow dung procured by the Chhattisgarh government. We will procure cattle urine through Gram Gauthan (cattle shed) Samiti and fortnightly payments will be made to cattle owners and farmers for the procurement,” mentioned Pradeep Shrama, advisor to chief minister Bhupesh Baghel.

On June 25, 2020, Baghel launched ‘Gaudhan Nyay Yojana’ for procurement of cow dung to curb cases of farmers abandoning previous cows that trigger street accidents, lack of life and property.

The authorities additionally directed the city administration division to make preparations to stop stray animals. In 20 months, Sharma mentioned, the state authorities has procured about 6.4 million quintals of cow dung and produced two million lakh quintals of natural vermicompost.

“Now we need organic pesticides and fungicides. Since cow urine is the best base material for organic pesticides and fungicides, so the government plans to buy it from farmers,” Sharma mentioned.

A senior authorities official acquainted with the event mentioned that the chief minister has accredited correct analysis for the procurement course of. “The opinion of agriculture scientists and researchers was being taken to prepare the final draft of the scheme,” mentioned the official.

The authorities is but to determine the pricing. “Like we did for cow dung, a high-level empowered committee will be constituted to study and suggest procurement price to the government and the chief minister will decide about it,” mentioned Sharma.

Experts mentioned the concept of procuring cattle urine will assist farmers and cow homeowners.

“If the government procures cattle urine, it will be beneficial for the farmers and also the cow owners of the state. Some people are already using organic pesticides in the state made of cattle urine which is beneficial for the crop, soil and also to the people ,” mentioned agriculture scientist based mostly in Raipur, Sitaram Patel.

In November 2021, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan mentioned the state authorities is engaged on the concept of buying the cow dung for the aim of creating fertilisers and different merchandise out of it. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi throughout an election rally in Uttar Pradesh additionally spoke a couple of scheme to purchase cow dung.