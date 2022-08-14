Sports
After CWG haul, Sathiyan looks to add more spice to his shots | More sports News – Times of India
CHENNAI: Paddler G Sathiyan bagged medals of all colors on the recently-concluded Commonwealth Games in Birmingham earlier this month. Be it gold (staff’s occasion), silver in males’s doubles with Sharath Kamal or bronze in particular person class — the 29-year-old gained all of it. For somebody identified to point out his aggressive aspect on court docket, Sathiyan broke down after defeating England’s Paul Drinkhall 11-9, 11-3, 11-5, 9/11, 9/11, 10-12, 11-9 to win the person bronze medal.
“While every medal that I have won for my country is special, I surprised myself by getting emotional after clinching that bronze medal. Ahead of the tournament, an individual medal was one of my targets and to have achieved that — was very special. I don’t remember when was the last time I cried in court,” Sathiyan instructed TOI.
The World No. 37 was happy with the way in which his physique held up by way of the gruelling schedule. “The work that my strength and conditioning coach Ramji Srinivasan did paid dividends. He kept me in the best possible shape because we were playing multiple matches a day. To top that, having coach S Raman sir was a big blessing. Those little inputs during crunch situations helped a lot,” Sathiyan talked about.
While Sathiyan is happy with how issues panned out on the quadrennial occasion, there are areas that want work. Firstly, he’s eager so as to add extra energy to his stroke-making. To high that, Sathiyan believes he can get stronger bodily. “I want to add more spice to my shots. That can happen when I put in more hours in strengthening my core. Ramji has already chalked out a schedule for me which I will be following going forward. The key aspect is once I get physically stronger, it will invariably add more meat to my shots,” added Sathiyan.
A powerful efficiency at CWG however, Sathiyan is already looking forward to his subsequent task — the World Team championship finals to be held in Chengdu, China from September 30 to October 9. “The team event is the next big tournament for us. Given that we are in good touch, the Indian team can be expected to bag a few medals in that event,” Sathiyan talked about.
