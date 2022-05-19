After delay, Congress sends $40 billion Ukraine aid package to Biden

A majority of the US Senate authorised almost $40 billion in assist for Ukraine on Thursday, with passage sending the invoice to the White House for President Joe Biden to signal into legislation as Washington races to maintain navy help flowing almost three months after Russia’s invasion.

As voting continued, the tally was 79 to 11 in favor of the bundle of navy, financial and humanitarian help, by far the biggest US assist bundle for Ukraine to this point.

“This is a large package, and it will meet the large needs of the Ukrainian people as they fight for their survival,” Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer stated, urging help for the emergency supplemental spending invoice earlier than the vote.

“By passing this emergency aid, the Senate can now say to the Ukrainian people: help is on the way. Real help. Significant help. Help that could make sure that the Ukrainians are victorious,” Schumer stated.

The House of Representatives authorised the help on May 10. But it stalled within the Senate after Republican Senator Rand Paul refused to permit a fast vote. Biden’s fellow Democrats narrowly management each the House and Senate, however Senate guidelines require unanimous consent to maneuver rapidly to a last vote on most laws.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin had urged lawmakers to work rapidly, telling congressional leaders in a letter that the navy had sufficient funds to ship weapons to Kyiv solely till Thursday, May 19.

When Biden indicators the supplemental spending invoice into legislation, it should convey the entire quantity of US assist authorised for Ukraine to properly over $50 billion because the Russian invasion started on February 24.

