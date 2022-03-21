After Diana Baig, Pakistani cricketer Najiha Alvi sings Bollywood song. Watch

Pakistan and India are two international locations united by their love for meals and style in music. In the continuing Women’s World Cup, there’s ample of expertise on show within the Pakistan ladies’s group. After Pakistani cricketer Diana Baig showcased her rapping abilities to Ranveer Singh’s ‘Apna Time Ayega’ from Gully Boy, now one other cricketer Najiha Alvi is seen crooning a tune from the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh.

In a video uploaded by the ICC on their Instagram, Najiha Alvi is seen interacting with presenter Sanjana Ganesan, spouse of cricketer Jasprit Bumrah. Sanjana asks Pakistan group captain Bismah Maroof that who’s the most certainly to begin singing on the group bus. She replies that it might be Najiha Alvi. There are lots of tune requests from the group so Najiha heeds to their demand and begins singing the tune from Kabir Singh.

Posted 5 hours in the past, the video has been seen by 9.45 lakh occasions up to now.

“Up and coming Pakistan Idol Najiha Alvi,” ICC captioned the video.

Watch the video beneath:

The video acquired a ton of response from followers. “Masha Allah,” commented an Instagram consumer together with three coronary heart emojis. “Divided by border United by songs,” posted one other. “Music has no boundary,” stated a 3rd.

A couple of days in the past, Diana Baig had impressed followers along with her rapping abilities to a tune from the Ranveer Singh-starrer Gully Boy.

Watch the video of Diana Baig beneath:

The Pakistan ladies’s group recorded their first win of the match on Monday as they beat West Indies by eight wickets in a match that was curtailed to solely 20 overs per aspect resulting from rain at Seddon Park.

