After Election Humiliation, Congress Rebels Meet, Why Venue Was Changed

Congress G-23 leaders are assembly at Ghulam Nabi Azad’s house. (File)

New Delhi:

The Congress G-23 or group of dissident leaders are assembly at Ghulam Nabi Azad’s house amid requires organisational adjustments after the social gathering’s decimation in latest state elections.

The leaders on the assembly are Kapil Sibal, Anand Sharma, Manish Tewari, Bhupinder Hooda, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, Prithviraj Chavan, PJ Kurien and Mani Shankar Aiyer.

A couple of leaders of the G-23 had met on the day of ends in 5 states, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttaranchal, Goa and Manipur.

The Congress misplaced Punjab to Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and failed in its try at a comeback in Goa, Uttaranchal and Manipur. In UP, it was on the backside.



