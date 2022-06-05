After emailing employees about job cuts at Tesla, Elon Musk says the total headcount at the company will increase

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on the firm’s Cyber Rodeo occasion in Austin, Texas.SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP

Elon Musk tweeted that the “total headcount would increase” at Tesla and salaried workers would keep “fairly flat.”

Musk’s feedback got here after the Tesla CEO despatched an e-mail to workers saying he would reduce 10% of salaried jobs.

Tesla employed practically 100,000 workers on the finish of 2021.

After sending an e-mail about job cuts for salaried workers, Tesla CEO Elon Musk appeared to retract his statements in a tweet reply Saturday, writing that the quantity of salaried workers might not change drastically.

Twitter account @WholeMarsBlog tweeted that Tesla’s headcount would improve over the subsequent 12 months.

Musk replied and stated that the overall variety of Tesla staff employed would improve, however that salaried workers “should be fairly flat.”

Musk didn’t make clear whether or not or not current salaried staff would turn into hourly staff or if new staff could be employed at Tesla.

Musk stated that he had a “super bad feeling” concerning the financial system in an email titled “pause all hiring worldwide” sent to Tesla executives on Friday. As a consequence, Musk stated he would want to chop 10% of salaried workers, Reuters reported.

Musk wrote that the quantity of hourly staff at Tesla would improve. The Tesla CEO stated that the memo didn’t apply to anybody “building cars, battery packs or installing solar,” Reuters reported.

Two days prior, Musk sent a memo to his govt workers telling them to return to the workplace or resign, Electrek reported.

Tesla employed 100,000 by the top of final 12 months, based on an SEC filing.

A spokesperson for Tesla didn’t instantly reply to Insider’s request for remark.

Read the unique article on Business Insider