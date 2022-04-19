After failed tests, NASA’s moon rocket heads back to workshop

NASA’s Space Launch System rocket is heading again to its meeting constructing for repairs subsequent week, pushing the earliest attainable launch date for its uncrewed check flight to the Moon to later this summer time, officers mentioned Monday.

Since April 1 the house company has been unsuccessfully trying a key “wet dress rehearsal” check, so dubbed as a result of it includes loading liquid propellant.

The process is supposed as a run-through of launch operations, together with a closing countdown to inside ten seconds earlier than blast off, however with out truly firing the engines.

But NASA groups have encountered a number of technical hitches.

These included a leak involving flammable liquid hydrogen, a defective valve that prevented fueling of the higher stage and working low on provide of nitrogen that’s used to purge oxygen from the rocket previous to tanking operations, for security causes.

The rocket, which is 322 toes (98 meters) tall with the Orion crew capsule mounted on prime, will start its sluggish journey again from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39B to the automobile meeting constructing on April 26, the place it will likely be repaired.

Asked what this would possibly imply for the earliest alternative to launch the Artemis-1 check flight to the Moon and again, senior official Tom Whitmeyer mentioned: “I think the early June window would be challenging.”

NASA had beforehand envisaged a check flight as early as May.

There are subsequent launch home windows in July and in August. These rely on components just like the relative positions of the Earth and Moon, in addition to how lengthy the rocket should fly in an eclipse, because it requires the Sun to maintain it powered and thermally regulated.

A delay in Artemis-1 can have a cascading impact on subsequent missions — Artemis-2, the primary uncrewed check flight across the Moon, and Artemis-3, which can see the primary lady and first particular person of colour contact down on the lunar south pole.

NASA desires to construct a everlasting presence on the Moon and use it as a proving floor for applied sciences mandatory for a Mars mission envisioned for someday within the 2030s.

