After ‘findings’ against Lufthansa, Comair moves aircraft maintenance to SAAT | Fin24

In an unscheduled evaluate of LTMI final week, the SA Civil Aviation Authority made a “number of findings” which needed to be addressed by Monday night time, or LTMI’s licence can be suspended.

Comair mentioned that it moved its upkeep away from LTMI “in a bid to prevent any inconvenience to its customers”.

Comair has shifted upkeep of its plane away from Lufthansa Technik Maintenance International (LTMI) to South African Airways Technical (SAAT), the proprietor of kulula.com and South Africa operator of British Airways introduced on Monday.

Comair at present makes use of each SAAT and LTMI to take care of its plane.

The SA Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) suspended Comair’s flights for 5 days final week after what SACAA termed “a series of incidents”.

Although LTMI handed a routine audit by the SACAA final month, an unscheduled evaluate by the SACAA final week resulted in quite a lot of findings which needed to be addressed by Monday night or LTMI’s Approved Maintenance Organisation (AMO) licence can be suspended, a Comair assertion mentioned.

The firm mentioned it’s appearing pre-emptively to forestall buyer inconvenience

On Saturday, one in every of Comair’s British Airways flights from Gqeberha struggled to land at Cape Town International Airport, following a problem with its touchdown gear.

In mid-February, an engine-related drawback pressured a kulula.com flight from Lanseria to Cape Town to divert to OR Tambo International and on 21 February a British Airways flight from East London to Johannesburg needed to make an emergency touchdown resulting from defective touchdown gear.

“Our precedence in the mean time is to revive a full, dependable flight schedule for our clients to make sure they’ll e book and fly with confidence, which is why, in these extraordinary circumstances, we acted as quickly as we have been knowledgeable that the suspension was a risk,” says Comair CEO Glenn Orsmond.

Comair points out that Lufthansa and its technical maintenance facility ranks globally as “one of many world’s most revered airways and upkeep organisations”.

At the identical time, Comair says it respects and totally helps the SACAA in fulfilling its mandate of making certain that flight security requirements prevail in South Africa.

Comair has been in enterprise rescue since 2020. The Comair Rescue Consortium, comprising a number of former Comair board members and executives, was chosen as most well-liked bidder. Comair has indicated that restructuring its steadiness sheet is ongoing, and funding remains to be a priority. Last 12 months Comair bought its SLOW Lounge enterprise to FirstRand Bank for R250 million in an effort to elevate funds

* Lufthansa and the SACAA have been approached for remark and this text might be up to date if any is obtained.