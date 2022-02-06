After Houthi attacks, senior US general in UAE to bolster defenses

US Marine General Frank McKenzie arrived within the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for talks on efforts to bolster the Gulf state’s defenses after a collection of missile assaults launched by Houthi fighters in Yemen.

In latest weeks, the Iran-aligned Houthis have waged an unprecedented string of largely failed missiles strikes on UAE targets which have triggered Emirati and US air defenses and seen American troops briefly taking shelter.

The assaults have thrown a highlight on so-far unsuccessful UN-led efforts to dealer an finish to the battle in Yemen, which since 2015 has pitted the Houthis towards a Saudi Arabian-led navy coalition that features the UAE.

McKenzie, who oversees US forces within the Middle East as head of Central Command, stated he moved up his deliberate go to in response to the Houthi assaults, hoping to underscore the US dedication to the Gulf state’s protection.

“I think it’s a very worrisome time for UAE. They’re looking for support. We’re here to help them to provide that support,” McKenzie instructed reporters shortly earlier than touchdown in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier this month, the Pentagon introduced a US deployment of superior F-22 fighter jets and a guided missile destroyer, the USS Cole, to associate with the UAE navy forward of a port name in Abu Dhabi.

McKenzie stated the F-22s would supply the UAE with “one of the best look-down radars in the world,” able to figuring out targets together with land assault cruise missiles and drones.

The USS Cole will function in waters across the UAE, he stated, retaining a lookout for shipments of unlawful contraband.

The US navy has thus far described its help to the Emirates as bilateral and defensive help

Asked concerning the newest Houthi missile assaults, McKenzie stated they may have been prompted by a spread of situations, together with as a response to battlefield setbacks.

“Hard to know all the Houthi reasons behind this,” he stated. “I think the Houthis aren’t used to losing ground in Yemen.”

Washington accuses Tehran of supplying high-end weaponry to the Houthis.

“Medium range ballistic missiles that were fired from Yemen and entered UAE were not invented, built, designed in Yemen,” McKenzie stated. “All that happened somewhere else. So I think we certainly see the Iranian connection to this.”

