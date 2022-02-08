After Hyundai, Kia India issues statement on row over Kashmir tweet. Read here

Kia India says it has a transparent coverage of not partaking in political and cultural issues.A controversial tweet from a Kia dealership in Pakistan on Kashmir led to huge flak for the model in India.

Kia India on Tuesday night issued an announcement during which it distanced itself from a tweet made by an ‘independently-owned dealer’ in Pakistan on the ‘battle for freedom in Kashmir.’ Facing huge backlash in India over the stated tweet, Kia India termed the social media posts as unauthorized.

In the assertion issued, Kia India underlined that it has put in place strict measures to make sure that the usage of Kia model id will not be misused in such a fashion.

The tweets associated to Kashmir from Hyundai, Kia and Suzuki dealerships, other than different non-automotive manufacturers like Pizza Hut, KFC and others in Pakistan led to swift and extreme backlash in India with netizens calling for a boycott of the merchandise.

The matter was additionally raised in Rajya Sabha the place Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal confirmed that the Indian authorities has requested the Hyundai for a greater response, after the South Korean firm had issued an announcement on Monday. This was adopted by a response from Hyundai Motor during which, amongst different factors, it was re-affirmed that Hyundai Motor India has no affiliation with the stated distributor in Pakistan. (Read full statement here)

Both Kia India and Hyundai Motor, of their respective statements, additionally clarified that as a matter of enterprise coverage, no political, non secular or cultural issues are engaged in by the manufacturers.

Here is the total assertion issued by Kia India:

Kia is proudly various and inclusive group, dedicated to main superior sustainable mobility in additional than 190 markets around the globe.

Kia India has taken observe of the unauthorized social media posts made by an independently-owned supplier based mostly exterior of the nation, utilizing the supplier’s personal accounts. We have since taken strict measures to keep away from such misuse of Kia model id and have put in place processes to stop a recurrence.

Kia has a transparent coverage of not partaking in political and cultural issues. Our focus continues to be on delivering market-leading services to our valued clients in India.

We deeply remorse the offense attributable to this unofficial social media exercise.

First Published Date: