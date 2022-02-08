After Hyundai, Kia India Offers Apology Over Pakistan Dealer’s Post On Kashmir

After South Korean automaker, Hyundai Motor Company confronted backlash over controversy from its Pakistani subsidiary, calling for the disintegration of the Union territory of Jammu & Kashmir from the Union of India, now, its sister-company Kia Motors Corporation has additionally gotten in bother after its supplier in Pakistan’s Hyderabad made an analogous submit on February 5, 2022. An unverified deal with of the Kia Crossroads showroom located in Hyderabad, Pakistan, tweeted in assist of the so-called Kashmir Day and claimed that it stands for the liberty of Kashmir.

Also Read: Hyundai Pakistan Dealer’s Post On Kashmir Lands Hyundai India In A Soup, Automaker Issues Statement

The now-deleted submit was shared on Kia Pakistan’s showroom social media.

Addressing the considerations, Kia India issued a press release on its social media handles restating its dedication to the Indian market. It learn, “Kia is a proudly diverse and inclusive organization, committed to leading advanced sustainable mobility in more than 190 markets around the world. Kia India has taken note of unauthorized social media posts made by an independently owned dealer based outside of the country, using the dealer’s own accounts. We have since taken strict measures to avoid such misuse of Kia brand identity and have put in place the processes to prevent a recurrence. Kia has a clear policy of not engaging in political and cultural matters. Our focus continues to be delivering market-leading products and services to our valued customers in India. We deeply regret the offense caused by this unofficial social media activity.”

Also Read: Indian Government Asks Hyundai To Be More Forceful In Apology For Pakistan Dealer’s Post On Kashmir

0 Comments

Kia India is a subsidiary of Kia for its operations in India, and was based on May 19, 2017, following an announcement of the development of a brand new 536-acre manufacturing facility in Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh. The plant began its trial manufacturing in January 2019 and the mass manufacturing of its first product, the Kia Seltos began on July 31, 2019. Currently, the corporate is making ready for the launch of the brand new Kia Carens, the 7-seater, three-row MPV based mostly on the corporate in style compact SUV – the Kia Seltos. Moreover, the corporate not too long ago turn into one of many main carmakers in our home market, clocking 1 lakh exports milestone in nearly 30 months because it began delivery its automobiles from India.

For the most recent auto news and reviews, observe carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.