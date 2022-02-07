After India’s Win In 1st ODI, Twitter User Asks Aakash Chopra To “Stop Spreading Negativity”. His Epic Reply | Cricket News

India cantered to a six-wicket win over the West Indies in the first ODI to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series Ahmedabad. With Covid instances within the Indian camp forward of the collection, there have been a few contemporary faces within the India enjoying XI. Ishan Kishan obtained one other alternative to indicate his price in India colors whereas Deepak Hooda made his worldwide debut, with former captain Virat Kohli giving him his India cap. Hooda made a formidable to begin to life on the best stage, scoring an unbeaten 26 off 32 as India chased down the 177-run goal with out a lot fuss.

However, Hooda, who has 35 wickets in 75 List A matches, did not get a possibility to showcase his bowling expertise on a pitch that was aiding spinners.

That appeared to irk former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, who took to Twitter to make his emotions recognized on the matter.

Chopra cited the instance of one other one among India’s latest ODI debutants, Venkatesh Iyer, to take goal on the Indian staff administration.

“Venkatesh Iyer earlier. Hooda today. Kinda impossible to create all-rounders if they won’t get to bowl…Or…perhaps, selectors are picking players as all-rounders but the team management has little or no faith in their bowling abilities,” wrote Chopra on Twitter.

Venkatesh Iyer earlier. Hooda at this time. Kinda unimaginable to create all-rounders if they will not get to bowl…Or…maybe, selectors are selecting gamers as all-rounders however the staff administration has little or no religion of their bowling skills. #IndvWI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 6, 2022

One fan wasn’t too happy with Chopra’s tweet, and requested the ex-cricketer to “stop spreading negativity”.

Do you ever have something constructive to apeak ?. Today der was no want for the sixth bowler. No marvel u performed solely few matches. Come up. Stop spreading negativity. — Vishaal Dutta (@visdutta) February 6, 2022

Aakash Chopra, nevertheless, had the final phrase, arising with an epic reply.

Best time to attempt new choices is when there’s little or no strain. That manner you put together them for the robust assignments. You do not throw folks on the deep finish on their first day at work. No marvel…let it’s https://t.co/lghwKacujN — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) February 6, 2022

Venkatesh Iyer, who made his debut within the first ODI of the three-match collection in South Africa, bowled simply 5 overs within the two matches he performed on the tour. He did not get to bowl a single over on his ODI debut.

Iyer was then not a part of the enjoying XI within the third and last ODI in Cape Town.

On Sunday, Hooda too did not get an opportunity to roll his arm over even as soon as on his ODI debut with Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar impressing. Chahal took 4 wickets whereas Sundar for 3 West Indian wickets because the guests have been packed off for 176 in 43.5 overs.

The second ODI of the collection is scheduled to be held on Wednesday.