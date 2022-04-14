After Kacha Badam, this lemonade seller’s Thand Paa song is going viral. Watch

If you’re aware of social media and particularly Instagram, you have to have heard the Kacha Badam tune and know what sort of a stir it triggered throughout social media. And this time, an analogous video has triggered waves everywhere in the Internet and grow to be fairly viral. The video reveals a person who’s promoting lemonade singing a jingle that he has made up for his enterprise.

The vitality on this video is immaculate and the constructive vibes that it brings to its viewers has made the video such an enormous hit. Throughout the tune, he may be heard singing in Punjabi, a tune that’s fairly hilarious. He says that in case you drink the lemonade that he makes, then you’ll maintain asking for extra and it’ll cool you down – Thand Paa.

The lemonade vendor’s antics and humorous manner of describing the lemonade he makes, has been grabbing eyeballs throughout. We will not give away a lot since we’re fairly positive that this video could have an analogous impact on you as properly. You would possibly even maintain laughing out loud and praising his work ethic on the similar time.

Watch the video proper right here:

The video has been posted on Instagram somewhat greater than 5 days in the past. An Instagram consumer wrote, “Wow, I love your confidence sir.” Many others took to the feedback part with the intention to reward his expertise and his laborious work that he places in, with the intention to promote extra of his lemonade. It has additionally obtained greater than 16.7 million views on it to this point.

What are your ideas on this video? Are you additionally hooked on this viral tune?