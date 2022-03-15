After Karnataka Hijab Ban Order, 8 Students Refused Entry For Exam

Hijab Ban: The college students had come to Kembhavi village PU school in Yadgir district of Karnataka.

Bengaluru:

On the day the Karnataka High Court ruled that the hijab is not an essential religious practice, backing a state authorities ban on non secular clothes in faculties and schools, eight burqa-clad college students in a Karnataka district weren’t allowed to seem for exams.

Eight college students who had come to Kembhavi village PU school in Yadgir district of Karnataka carrying hijabs to take their second PU preparatory examinations have been turned away.

Before the High Court’s interim ban, this faculty allowed the scholars to put on the hijab inside lecture rooms.

The eight college students had taken the exams yesterday with no hijab however refused to take away them at this time. When the authorities did not persuade them, they have been requested to go away the school premises.

“The college earlier allowed hijab but we were simply following the High Court’s interim order. We tried to convince the students not to wear the hijab. They abided by that. But today, they refused to remove it and take their exams,” Chandrakanth J Halli, Yadgir district Deputy Director of Department of Pre-University, stated.

Following weeks of aggressive protests and counter-demonstrations on the difficulty of spiritual clothes inside lecture rooms in lots of components of the state, the High Court at this time dominated that carrying of Hijab just isn’t a necessary non secular follow of the Islamic religion and a school uniform is a reasonable restriction that college students can not object to.

In an order on February 5, the Karnataka authorities had banned garments “which disturb equality, integrity and public order” in faculties and schools.

The college students could problem at this time’s order earlier than the Supreme Court.

“The constitution allows us the right to profess our religion. We are shaken, we expected so much. We will not go to college without the hijab,” the ladies informed reporters, vowing to battle the decision.