After Kenya’s UN Security Council speech, country becomes butt of fake news, Putin memes | News24

The story about Putin’s response to Kenya is faux information.

Twitter turned humour road after Kenya’s UN Security Council speech.

Zimbabwe fears a scarcity of wheat and subsequent bread value hikes.

After Kenya’s United Nations Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador Martin Kimani, delivered a shifting speech, during which he slammed Russia’s offensive in Ukraine on Monday, he turned a sufferer of pretend information.

A doctored article, with Russian President Vladimir Putin saying, “End starvation in your country before lecturing us on international disputes”, went viral on social media, notably Twitter. It bought as a lot traction because the speech, remembered for dividing opinion, however representing Africa’s perspective on the United Nations Security Council.

Twitter was ablaze with memes of Putin asking in regards to the East African nation.

@NzeEkirungi posted an image of Vladimir Putin searching for Kenya on the world map, in order that he might bomb the nation: “Putin: Where exactly is Kenya located???”

@BettKMax responded: “Kenya: We are ready for Putin” – and posted a video of troopers failing to fireside a gun.

ROLLING COVERAGE | Russia invades Ukraine

@McLenicatt simply needed to deliver South Africa into the image, with a tweet: “Putin: I just need Kenya and South Africa.”

South Africa was included as a result of it brazenly condemned Russia’s navy offensive in Ukraine.

@Zero_Xxxl hooked up an image to a tweet: “Don’t take what Kenya said at the UNSC very serious. We wanted to scare Somalia. We love you so much, mwaaaah. Don’t think about anything. Your girls are very beautiful compared to Ukraine.”

On Thursday, soccer world governing physique FIFA banned Kenya from worldwide soccer due to authorities interference.

Someone simply needed to put Putin within the combine.

READ | ‘Its almost apocalyptic’: SA ambassador in Kyiv describes scenes in Ukraine

@madness_son posted an image of Putin and FIFA president Gianni Infantino sharing a second.

Meanwhile, the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe stated they must import as a lot wheat as attainable from Ukraine to keep away from shortages of bread and different confectionary merchandise, in addition to value hikes.

“It is, therefore, prudent that we, out of abundance of caution, import and build sufficient stocks to ensure that local bread flour, price stability and availability remain, ceteris paribus, unaffected,” the organisation stated in a press release.

The News24 Africa Desk is supported by the Hanns Seidel Foundation. The tales produced by the Africa Desk and the opinions and statements which may be contained herein don’t mirror these of the Hanns Seidel Foundation.