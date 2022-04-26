After Mumbai Top Cop Tweets Tea Video, MP Clarifies Ill-Treated In Lockup

Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana had been arrested on Saturday by the Mumbai Police

Mumbai:

Hours after Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey tweeted a video of MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana sipping tea whereas in police custody, the MP on Tuesday issued a clarification by way of her lawyer claiming “ill-treatment” within the lock-up of Santacruz police station after her arrest final Saturday, and never at Khar police station.

The Independent MP from Amravati had earlier written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla claiming “inhuman treatment” in “Khar police station” after her “illegal arrest”, the place she mentioned she was denied water to drink and confronted casteist slurs.

Advocate Rizwan Merchant, representing Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in courts, mentioned, “It appears that there is some tweet which is being floated around on social media through police commissioner Sanjay Pandey about the complaint made by (Navneet) Rana in regards to grievances of being subjected to ill-treatment while in police custody by not being provided basic facilities like water, toilet etc…

“I simply need to make clear that the tweet of Sanjay Pandey sir is concerning the time spent by my shopper at Khar police station after being arrested. The officers did provide tea, there isn’t a doubt about it. But they (the Rana couple) had been at Khar police station until 1 am. Approximately, after 1 am, they (the Rana couple) had been transferred to the lock-up of Santacruz police station the place they had been detained for the remainder of the night time till they had been produced earlier than courtroom,” Mr Merchant said.

He said the complaint of Navneet Rana being subjected to ill-treatment is not about the detention at Khar police station, but about the lock-up at Santacruz police station.

In her letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Navneet Rana had said she was being put up at the police station without regard to the office held by her and was not given drinking water while in police custody. Ms Navneet alleged she was abused due to her caste.

“I used to be taken to the Khar Police Station on 23.04.2022 and I spent the night time within the police station on 23.04.2022…I made a number of and repeated calls for for ingesting water all through the night time, nonetheless, no ingesting water was supplied to me all through the night time,” Navneet Rana had said in the letter.

She sought action against the Mumbai Commissioner of Police and other top officers over her “unlawful” arrest. The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Monday sought details from the Maharashtra government within 24 hours following the allegations made by Navneet Rana against the police after her arrest.

Earlier in the day, the Mumbai Police Commissioner tweeted a 12-second video, “Do we are saying something extra”. The video clip shows the Rana couple sitting on chairs and sipping tea in front of police officials at a police station. Bottles of mineral water are also seen on the table in front of them.

Do we say anything more pic.twitter.com/GuUxldBKD5 — Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) April 26, 2022

Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana were arrested on Saturday after they gave a call for chanting Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s home ‘Matoshree’ in Mumbai, which triggered angry protests by Shiv Sena workers and supporters. The couple later withdrew their call, citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai for an event.