After Oscars slapgate, Will Smith in India to meet Sadhguru

Image Source : FILE After Oscars slapgate, Will Smith in India to fulfill Sadhguru

Hollywood star Will Smith was noticed on the Mumbai airport on Saturday. Reports say Smith is in India to fulfill non secular chief Sadhguru, following the incident on the Oscars the place he slapped Chris Rock onstage, resulting in hypothesis over his private life. Smith was seen interacting and laughing with folks round.

‘The Pursuit of Happyness’ actor hit the headlines due to the incident on the Oscars the place he assaulted comic Chris Rock after the latter made enjoyable of Smith’s spouse Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head.

Post that Smith has been banned from attending any Academy occasion for the following 10 years, together with the Oscars. He had gained the Best Actor award for ‘King Richard’.

An image confirmed Will Smith on the airport in Mumbai. As per reviews, he’s staying on the JW Marriott Hotel in Juhu.

The actor has visited India on a number of events. He final got here in 2019 for the taking pictures of his actuality present ‘The Bucket List’. He additionally visited Haridwar and took half within the ‘Ganga Aarti’.

After the slap incident, Will additionally took to Instagram to apologise to Chris.

He wrote: “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Post the incident, his go to to India has assumed significance in mild of reviews of Smith’s marital troubles.