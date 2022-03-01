After pre-season from hell, West Coast’s season is ‘already over’

The pre-season from hell simply obtained even worse for the under-pressure Eagles with a former participant declaring they’re already achieved.

Stick a fork in them, West Coast are achieved.

That’s how former Eagles star Xavier Ellis sees it after the membership’s pre-season from hell descended additional into catastrophe on Monday with much more star gamers worn out with damage.

Ellis says West Coast might be pressured to consider an entire listing re-build because of the 2022 season showing to be over earlier than it’s even began.

It comes after veteran soccer commentator Caroline Wilson last week said the Eagles have experienced “the worst off-season” throughout the league this summer season.

The membership has been dealing with a public relations nightmare in its ongoing stand-off with ahead Jack Darling, who is reported to have gone radio silent since lacking a reported deadline to obtain a covid vaccination.

His enjoying future stays unsure after his failure to adjust to the AFL’s Covid-19 vaccine mandate which has seen him banned from coaching together with his teammates.

A collection of different off-field scandals have additionally been overshadowed by an damage listing which implies the membership will stroll onto the sphere for its season opener towards Gold Coast on March 20 with as much as eight of its greatest 22 gamers lacking.

West Coast has been ravaged by damage all through the pre-season with Luke Shuey, Jamie Cripps and Oscar Allen all sidelined. Meanwhile, Brad Sheppard was pressured into retirement resulting from concussion points.

It reached disaster ranges over the weekend after they have been humiliated by cross-town rivals Fremantle by 97 factors whereas struggling severe accidents to stars Dom Sheed, Elliot Yeo and Campbell Chesser. All three gamers suffered ankle accidents within the first half.

The gamers underwent scans over the weekend.

Sheed and Campbell Chesser are anticipated to overlook a minimal of eight video games.

However, Ellis stated Sheed may miss 15 weeks.

Yeo can also be anticipated to be sidelined for an extended interval, however is anticipated to be again faster than the opposite two gamers injured within the disastrous pre-season loss.

It is an ideal storm that leaves West Coast with little or no to play for in 2022.

“They’re in massive pain,” Ellis stated on Triple M Perth’s Breakfast with Basil and Xav.

“It might even be that bad that it’s good for the club.

“They’re in a world of trouble so the decision might be made for them, regarding rebuilding.

“I’ve said for quite a few years, their top ten are very good. Their bottom ten are really bad. And I think they think their bottom ten are better than what they are.

“Whenever West Coast play well, their top ten are the ones who always win the game. And when they don’t play well, never are their bottom ten in the best players. Ever.”

Co-host Basil Zempilas stated: “You could put a line through the year”.

Finishing fifth on the ladder in 2020 earlier than an elimination ultimate loss to Collingwood, West Coast crashed in 2021 to complete with simply 10 wins for the yr. They did not qualify for the finals.

And final month, West Coast’s AFLW coach Michael Prior was forced to apologise for feedback concerning the Eagles’ determination to not put on a pleasure jumper.

“I’ve got a simple view,” he advised The West Australian.

“That’s not my role. I talk about footy, not what we’re wearing,” he advised the publication.

“I think we’ve done the pride stuff to death to be honest.

“I want to talk about the footy, not the jumper.”

Wilson, in the meantime, was notably unimpressed with the reasoning behind West Coast’s determination to not don a pleasure guernsey throughout pleasure spherical, claiming the membership’s dealing with of the state of affairs was “just ridiculous”.

“Oscar Allen is in a moon boot, their captain Luke Shuey is injured again, Jack Darling, another great forward, is refusing to be vaccinated, and they are the only AFLW club who didn’t wear a pride jumper when pride round was held in January,” she stated.

“Their reasoning was embarrassing, very, very badly explained and back to the arrogant old West Coast.

“Their AFLW coach made the unfortunate comment that, ‘The pride thing has been done to death and I want to talk about the footy,’ and that they didn’t have time to make a jumper or something. It was just ridiculous.

“On and off the field, Trevor Nisbett, who has been CEO of that club for a long time … he’s done a great job in many areas, but has had some black marks along the way including the drug saga of the early 2000s.

“But seriously, it’s been a shocker for them.”

The Eagles presently sit useless final on the AFLW ladder, with only one victory from their eight video games.