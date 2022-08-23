After Resignation, Congress Reaches Out To Anand Sharma To Resolve Issues

Sources near Anand Sharma mentioned the veteran chief will go to Shimla on Tuesday.

New Delhi:

A day after senior Congress chief Anand Sharma resigned from the chairmanship of the social gathering’s Steering Committee for Himachal Pradesh, interim social gathering president Sonia Gandhi on Monday requested AICC in command of the Himachal Pradesh, Rajeev Shukla to pacify the difficulty.

Ahead of the Himachal Pradesh polls, Anand Sharma took to Twitter on Sunday and declared that resigned from the chairmanship of the social gathering’s steering committee for the state, saying he was left with no selection after the persevering with exclusion and insults.

Rajeev Shukla after assembly Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath Residence, met Mr Sharma after just a few hours to handle the priority.

In a letter to Sonia Gandhi, the senior Congress chief is claimed to have given particulars about how he was not consulted or invited to any of the conferences concerning technique and planning for the Assembly elections.

Rajeev Shukla after assembly Sharma mentioned,” Anand Sharma is a member and senior leader of the Congress Working Committee. He is a member of the committee on political affairs and a member of the state election committee. It is our duty to meet him. We have good relations with him and he is dedicated to the party.”

Mr Shukla added,” It( Sharma’s resignation) is an internal matter and he is not dissatisfied. He himself said that he would campaign for the party”

On Sunday in a collection of tweets Mr Sharma mentioned, “I have resigned with a heavy heart from the Chairmanship of the Steering Committee of the Congress for the Himachal Elections. Reiterating that I am a lifelong congressman and remain firm on my convictions.”

His resignation got here after every week after one other senior Congress chief, Ghulam Nabi Azad, resigned from the put up of the chief of the J&Ok Congress marketing campaign committee hours after his appointment.

“Committed to Congress ideology that runs in my blood, let there be no doubts about this! However, given the continuing exclusion and insults, as a self-respecting person- I was left with no choice” Sharma mentioned in a collection of tweets.

Shukla downplayed Sharma’s resignation and mentioned he was not offended with the social gathering.

