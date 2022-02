After Rs 40 Crore Crypto Fraud With 2,000 People, 4 Arrested In Nagpur

“We have seized a pistol, seven live cartridges, four luxury cars,” stated the police. (Representational)

Nagpur:

Four folks have been arrested from Pune for allegedly duping 2,000 traders to the tune of Rs 40 crore in a cryptocurrency fraud, Nagpur police stated on Saturday.

Nishid Wasnik, his spouse Pragati, Gajanan Mungune and Sandesh Lanjewar had been arrested after being on the run for over a yr, an official stated.

“We have seized a pistol, seven live cartridges, four luxury cars worth Rs one crore, Rs 18,91,210 cash, eight cellphones and a laptop. They were held from Pangoli near Lonavala in Pune. Nishid, Sandesh and Gajanan are also accused of gunning down a person in Washim after abducting him from Nagpur last year,” he stated.

