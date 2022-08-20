After Sri Lanka, Bhutan’s Crisis Risks On The Rise As Forex Reserves Plummet

Bhutan bans import of most automobiles as international trade reserves plummet

KATHMANDU:

Bhutan will ban the import of all automobiles besides utility automobiles, heavy earthmoving machines and agriculture equipment to avoid wasting dwindling international trade reserves, the federal government stated in a discover seen by Reuters on Friday.

Nestled between China and India, the nation of fewer than 800,000 individuals is grappling with the results of hovering oil and grain costs attributable to the battle in Ukraine in addition to with the continued affect of the pandemic, together with a strict zero-COVID coverage that has barred international vacationers for the previous two years.

Foreign trade reserves had declined to $970 million on the finish of December, 2021, from $1.46 billion in April 2021, in line with knowledge launched final month by the Royal Monetary Authority of Bhutan.

The ministry of finance stated in a notification that the import of utility automobiles costing lower than 1.5 million ngultrums ($20,000) can be allowed and people for the use and promotion of tourism can be exempted.

“The moratorium is implemented to ensure adequate foreign currency reserves for maintaining macroeconomic stability,” it stated.

The each day Kuensel newspaper stated Bhutan imported greater than 8,000 automobiles within the yr to June and that this was one of many most important contributing elements to the depletion of reserves.

Bhutan is remitted by its structure to take care of reserves to cowl not less than 12 months of imports.

The authorities will evaluation and amend the moratorium which went into impact on Friday in six months relying on the international forex reserve place, it stated.