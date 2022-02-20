After Test axe, Wriddhiman Saha shares disrespectful messages of unnamed journalist – Firstcricket News, Firstpost

Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha was dropped from the Indian squad for the upcoming Tests in opposition to Sri Lanka. In the aftermath of his Test axe, Saha shared screenshots of disrespectful WhatsApp messages he obtained from a journalist through his Twitter deal with.

“After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..this is what I face from a so called “Respected” journalist! This is the place the journalism has gone,” his caption for his tweet that was posted on Saturday evening learn.

After all of my contributions to Indian cricket..that is what I face from a so known as “Respected” journalist! This is the place the journalism has gone. pic.twitter.com/woVyq1sOZX — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) February 19, 2022

On Sunday morning, Virender Sehwag prolonged his assist in the direction of Saha, captioning his tweet: “Extremely sad. Such sense of entitlement, neither is he respected nor a journalist, just chamchagiri. With you Wriddhi.”

The BCCI on Saturday had announced the squad for the two-Test collection in opposition to Sri Lanka beginning in March, with a number of notable absentees.

Wriddhiman Saha was axed, as had been the duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara, whose latest Test type has raised a number of questions.

Earlier in February, it was reported by information company PTI that Saha had opted out of Bengal’s Ranji Trophy marketing campaign after being knowledgeable that he wouldn’t be chosen for the forthcoming Tests.

Saha has additional alleged that Team India coach Rahul Dravid instructed he think about retirement.

“The team management had told me that I would not be considered henceforth. I could not tell this so long as I was part of the India team setup,” Saha advised mediapersons, as reported by PTI.

“Even coach Rahul Dravid suggested that I think about taking retirement,” he spilled the beans on categorised conversations with head coach.

Rohit Sharma was introduced as India Test skipper, which means that he could be India’s all-format skipper from now onwards.

