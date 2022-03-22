After The Kashmir Files’ success, Anupam Kher starts shooting for his 523rd film ‘IB 71’

Image Source : TWITTER/ANUPAM KHER Anupam Kher, Vidyut Jammwal

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who made headlines for his position of Pushkar Pandit within the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ has began taking pictures for ‘IB 71’ starring Vidyut Jammwal, which marks his 523rd film. The actor took to Instagram and Twitter, the place he shared a slew of images from the set. In the pictures, he’s seen posing with Vidyut and the movie’s clapboard. “And I start my 523rd film #IB71 with the highly talented and heart-warmingly humble @VidyutJammwal! His company @ActionHeroFilm1 produces it. #SankalpReddy of #TheGhaziAttack fame directs this fantastic thriller! Jai Ho and Jai Hind! ???? #LifeOfAnActor #Movies #JoyOfCinema.”

Directed by Sankalp Reddy, the espionage thriller relies on a real incident of how Indian Intelligence Officers outwitted your complete Pakistani institution and gave the Indian armed forces the required benefit to face a two-front conflict.

The movie is Vidyut’s debut manufacturing enterprise beneath his banner Action Hero Films in affiliation with T-Series and Reliance Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is basking within the success of his not too long ago launched movie The Kashmir Files. Written and directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, the movie additionally stars Mithun Chakraborty, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi and Chinmay Mandlekar.

‘The Kashmir Files’ relies on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the valley within the Nineteen Nineties. The movie was launched on March 11. the The movie is having a profitable run on the field workplace and registered a robust second weekend, crossing the Rs 150 crore mark on Sunday.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh whereas sharing the collections of Vivek Agnihotri’s movie wrote, “#TheKashmirFiles is SENSATIONAL… *Week 2* trending is THE HIGHEST in *post pandemic era*, OVERTAKES #Sooryavanshi, #83TheFilm and #Hollywood giant #SpiderMan BY A RECORD MARGIN… [Week 2] Fri 19.15 cr, Sat 24.80 cr, Sun 26.20 cr, Mon 12.40 cr. Total: ₹ 179.85 cr. #India biz.”

