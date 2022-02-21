After the West Indies T20I series Venkatesh Iyer is ahead of Hardik Pandya, says Wasim Jaffer | Cricket News – Times of India

“After this series, I feel Iyer is a little bit ahead because you don’t know Hardik Pandya whether he’s bowling now or how fit he is. Obviously how the IPL goes for Hardik Pandya will play a very key role but at this point of time, Venkatesh Iyer is ahead of Hardik Pandya,” Jaffer stated on ESPNcricinfo.

“I am surprised with how good he’s playing as a No. 6 batter. We have seen him as an opener but for him to come out and get adapted so well at No. 6 and finish games is outstanding. Plus, the way he’s bowled as well, got a couple of important wickets. He definitely gives [India] an edge going into the World Cup,” Jaffer stated.

India head coach Rahul Dravid too was happy with Iyer’s efficiency on this sequence.

1/ 9 IN PICS: Suryakumar Yadav leads India to sequence sweep of West Indies Show Captions <p>India beat West Indies by 17 runs within the third and remaining Twenty20 worldwide due to a superb innings by Suryakumar Yadav at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Sunday to win the sequence 3-0. (PTI Photo)</p> <p>West Indies will fly dwelling with out a single victory on the tour having additionally misplaced the one-day worldwide sequence 0-3. (ANI Photo)</p> <p>Yadav (65) walked in with India in dire straits at 66/3 on the midway mark and he went after the bowling, smashing seven sixes — together with three within the remaining over — to information India to a aggressive complete of 184/5. (PTI Photo)</p> <p>West Indies misplaced wickets cheaply at common intervals earlier than wicketkeeper-batsman Nicholas Pooran almost silenced the sparse crowd together with his knock of 61. (ANI Photo)</p> <p>Pooran and Romario Shepherd (29) scored in boundaries to provide India captain Rohit Sharma trigger for concern earlier than Pooran skied a swirling catch to Ishan Kishan and Harshal Patel (3/22) cleaned up the center order because the vacationers fell quick. (ANI Photo)</p> <p>India have been put into bat and Rohit despatched Ruturaj Gaikwad in to open in his place. But he fell cheaply within the third over to Jason Holder earlier than Ishan Kishan (34) and Shreyas Iyer (25) shared a 53-run partnership. (AP Photo)</p> <p>Rohit, who got here in at quantity 4, didn’t get going earlier than his frustration spilled over and he was bowled when he went down the monitor attempting to assault Dominic Drakes. (PTI Photo)</p> <p>But Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer (35 not out) plundered 86 runs within the final 5 overs earlier than the previous fell to a catch within the deep off the ultimate supply of the innings. (AFP Photo)</p> <p>Yadav was named participant of the match and the sequence. (ANI Photo)</p>

“I know he (Iyer) plays a different role (opener) for his IPL franchise but we’re very clear with what is the kind of role that we see him filling in our situation? Obviously, our top three isn’t really a spot, because these guys have established and have been performing very well in the top three,” Dravid stated after the third T20I win on Sunday.

“So we challenged him, we gave him the role to be able to bat in that position. Every time he’s improved, he’s gotten better. That’s really pleasing,” he added.