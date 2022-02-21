After the West Indies T20I series Venkatesh Iyer is ahead of Hardik Pandya, says Wasim Jaffer | Cricket News – Times of India
Iyer performed an important unbeaten knock of 35 off 19 balls within the third and remaining T20I towards West Indies on the Eden Gardens. The 27-year-old completed the sequence because the fourth-highest run-getter with 92 runs from three matches and took two wickets as effectively.
“After this series, I feel Iyer is a little bit ahead because you don’t know Hardik Pandya whether he’s bowling now or how fit he is. Obviously how the IPL goes for Hardik Pandya will play a very key role but at this point of time, Venkatesh Iyer is ahead of Hardik Pandya,” Jaffer stated on ESPNcricinfo.
“I am surprised with how good he’s playing as a No. 6 batter. We have seen him as an opener but for him to come out and get adapted so well at No. 6 and finish games is outstanding. Plus, the way he’s bowled as well, got a couple of important wickets. He definitely gives [India] an edge going into the World Cup,” Jaffer stated.
India head coach Rahul Dravid too was happy with Iyer’s efficiency on this sequence.
1/9
IN PICS: Suryakumar Yadav leads India to sequence sweep of West Indies
Show Captions
<p>India beat West Indies by 17 runs within the third and remaining Twenty20 worldwide due to a superb innings by Suryakumar Yadav at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Sunday to win the sequence 3-0. (PTI Photo)</p>
“I know he (Iyer) plays a different role (opener) for his IPL franchise but we’re very clear with what is the kind of role that we see him filling in our situation? Obviously, our top three isn’t really a spot, because these guys have established and have been performing very well in the top three,” Dravid stated after the third T20I win on Sunday.
“So we challenged him, we gave him the role to be able to bat in that position. Every time he’s improved, he’s gotten better. That’s really pleasing,” he added.