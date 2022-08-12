After three CWG gold medals, my motivation level has shot up: Sharath Kamal | Commonwealth Games 2022 News – Times of India

Sharath Kamal proves that age is only a quantity, what issues is dedication and perseverance. He wins GOLD in Table… https://t.co/8KqiZVN88D — Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) 1659970844000

CHENNAI: It wasn’t a straightforward journey for Achanta Sharath Kamal over the past two and half years as a result of international pandemic. He is 40 now and has achieved loads in his profession. There was all the time the choice of letting it go, nobody would have complained, however Sharath was not the one to surrender.Three gold medals in CWG, together with a person gold that he received after 16 years, made it a mix of pleasure and aid for the Chennai paddler. Playing 12 matches over three days might need taken loads out of him, however Sharath is already wanting forward.“My next target is the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. I wasn’t sure about winning so many medals at CWG but after bagging three gold medals, my motivation level has shot up. Now my primary focus will be the Paris Games,” Sharath, who returned to town on Thursday morning, advised TOI.

On an unsure journey from 2020 pandemic to CWG podium, Sharath stated: “It was probably the toughest phase of our lives. I call it the toughest because it was full of uncertainties. At 37, I wasn’t sure what to do next. It was like driving a car in darkness. It was more of a mental blow than physical. But I didn’t lose heart and kept exploring the options and resources that were available near me. I am thankful to the people who stood by me during that phase. I wouldn’t have achieved this without their help.”

Keeping the thoughts in form was as large a battle within the final couple of years. “It was a huge mental blow for all of us and like others I was convinced that if I want to return to court with full vigour, I’ll have to make use of this situation. I felt so clueless that I had to seek help from mental toughness coaches. I contacted Dr Swarup from Pune and worked with him for 8 months and then got in touch with Dr Gayatri Varthak who guided me so well. I am still working with Gayatri and I am thankful to both of them for their help during the tough situation,” Sharath defined.

The India paddlers have gone via a troublesome section as Table Tennis Federation of India obtained into authorized bother when the general scenario of the sport wasn’t good. When requested if it triggered any further stress on the gamers within the final two years, Sharath stated they’d no different choice however to comply with the instruction of the involved authority.

Moreover, gamers haven’t had a full time coach since 2018.

“Yes, the timing was bad but as a player I didn’t have much of a say in this. We followed what was told by the concerned authorities. But, of course, it was difficult for us to continue without a full time coach,” he added.

‘We’ve improved vastly since our Commonwealth Games 2018 win’ 📈Indian desk tennis star Sharath Kamal reacts afte… https://t.co/RF9vK4Z5Da — Olympic Khel (@OlympicKhel) 1659477600000

When requested if Sharath would look to repeat his CWG present 4 years down the road, the veteran stated: “It’s too early to comment on that. As I mentioned, I am focusing on the Paris Games and will start my preparation soon. I will also try to take part in as many international tournaments as possible to keep myself going until the Paris Olympics and will take a call on my career after that.”