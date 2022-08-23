After three-week, two-state crime spree, man is charged with firing at federal officers

A 26-year-old Arizona man was arrested Saturday in Rancho Cucamonga after allegedly firing at federal legislation enforcement brokers in a shootout that marked the tip of a three-week, two-state crime spree, the U.S. lawyer’s workplace stated.

Samuel Sven Smith, of Phoenix, allegedly robbed 10 shops, 9 of them PetSmart areas, in Southern California and Arizona earlier than he was arrested following a high-speed chase.

He was charged Monday in federal courtroom with assault on a federal officer, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a criminal offense of violence and interference with commerce by theft.

The spree reportedly started July 31 and concerned a Big Lots retailer in Riverside and PetSmart areas in Phoenix, Signal Hill, Orange, San Bernardino, Fontana, Pico Rivera, Redlands, Huntington Beach and Rancho Cucamonga.

Smith allegedly pointed a handgun at staff and demanded that they provide him cash from the money registers. He took a complete of simply over $7,000, the U.S. lawyer’s workplace stated.

On Saturday, after allegedly robbing the PetSmart in Rancho Cucamonga, Smith seen legislation enforcement approaching him and fired two rounds at an unmarked automobile from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

An agent or police officer fired at Smith earlier than he fled in his automobile. The chase via a number of cities lasted round 20 minutes, throughout which Smith reportedly fired at his pursuers.

The pursuit got here to an finish when legislation enforcement officers rammed their automotive into Smith’s.

He was present in his automobile with a gunshot wound beneath his chin. He reportedly instructed officers that he had “accidentally shot himself.”

If convicted of all fees, Smith faces as much as 47 years in federal jail.