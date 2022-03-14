After two years break, IIT Madras students showcase 60 innovative projects

Several hundred college students visited the occasion the place 60 modern

initiatives together with hyperloop pods, sound rockets, autonomous

shuttle automobiles, a bacterial cellulose based mostly insulin patch had been

showcased.

Professor Kamakoti, the Director of IIT Madras acknowledged that he

was extraordinarily joyful to see college students again within the campus after the

Covid pandemic and that the ‘Open House’ is a manner of encouraging

college students.

He stated, “All these applied sciences they’re showcasing right here carry

numerous significance. For instance, the Hyperloop tech you see right here.

If it turns into profitable, journey from Chennai to Bengaluru will likely be

accomplished in three minutes. We have a variety of improvements

unfold throughout a number of departments and what’s so thrilling is that

we’re again after almost two years of the campus being abandoned.

This brings in numerous inter-disciplinary work.”

Team Abhyuday, the rocketry workforce of IIT Madras, on the CFI Open

House on March 13, 2022.

One stall that garnered consideration from guests was that of workforce

Abhyudhay, who’re within the strategy of constructing a sound rocket to

check a part which might convert vibration created by the rocket

throughout take off to energy the inner elements comparable to altimeter

and GPS.

“We will likely be testing the payload which is able to convert th vibration

vitality that’s normally wasted throughout a rocket’s movement and utilizing

the system known as Vibragen which converts these forces into

powering onboard gear,” stated Govind Jayakumar, who’s main

the analysis on payload sub-system.