After viral pics of owlets, images of flamingo ‘couple’ win hearts

Valentine’s Day 2022: Unless you’re away from social media, there’s a excessive probability you have got seen not less than one submit associated to this big day that’s celebrated the world over. Many are posting totally different content material showcasing the attractive emotion referred to as love. Amid these, a number of pictures by photographer Ashwin Kenkare have received folks’s hearts. Previously, his footage of an owlet couple additionally went viral and left folks mesmerised.

The photographer captured the photographs whereas taking a ship journey to Bhigwan, Maharashtra. He shared that it was round afternoon when he was in a position to seize the superb clicks showcasing a pair in a flamboyance of better flamingos that seemed identical to a pair. He additionally thanked their boatman Akshay Gaware who took them actually shut so he may shoot the “pretty looking birds.”

Valentine’s Day 2022: The picture reveals two flamingos taking a look at one another.(Ashwin Kenkare )

While speaking to Hindustan Times about his current clicks of flamingoes, he additionally talked about his earlier photoshoot of the owlets. “Inspired by my pre-wedding photoshoot of the owls that got viral, I decided to call these clicks the ‘Wedding Photoshoot of Mr and Mrs Flamingo’. By the power vested in me by the State of Maharashtra (Bhigwan), I now pronounce you husband and wife. You may now kiss the bride…,” he jokingly mentioned about his current captures.

The photographer posted the photographs on a number of Facebook pages and on his private Instagram page. People in all these pages shared nearly comparable reactions and praised the unimaginable clicks.

“Brilliant, extraordinary, superb,” wrote a Facebook consumer. “Fantastic pictorial story,” shared one other. “Wow great,” expressed a 3rd. “Wonderful and brilliant,” commented a fourth,

Valentine’s Day 2022: The flamingo ‘couple’ that has received folks’s hearts.(Ashwin Kenkare )

What are your ideas on the photographs of the flamingo ‘couple’? Did the images go away you saying wow too?