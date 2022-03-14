Sports
After world championships, Lovlina Borgohain and Nikhat Zareen secure Asian Games selection | Boxing News – Times of India
NEW DELHI: Olympic bronze-medallist Lovlina Borgohain and former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen on Monday secured their locations within the Indian ladies’s boxing crew for this yr’s Asian Games in Hangzhou, China after successful their choice trial finals right here.
While Zareen secured choice within the 51kg division, Borgohain clinched the 69kg spot after trials held on the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium right here.
Both of them have additionally made the world championships squad with Zareen qualifying within the 52kg class and Borgohain making the lower in 70kg within the trials held final week.
In the Asian Games trial finals held this morning, Borgohain defeated Railways’ boxer Pooja, and Zareen received the higher of Manju Rani, a silver-medallist from the 2019 World Championships.
The Asian Games are resulting from be held from September 10 to 25.
In the world championship trials held final week, picks have been additionally confirmed for the Asian Games in three overlapping divisions — 57kg, 60kg and 75kg. The Asian Games function 5 ladies classes.
In 57kg, Manisha gained her trial bouts to make the lower for each the showpiece occasions, whereas the promising Jaismine (60kg) and the skilled Saweety Boora (75kg), who gained a world silver medal in 2014, additionally ensured twin picks for themselves.
The world championships, to be held from May 6 in Istanbul, might be a comeback of types for Borgohain, who has not competed since her bronze-winning feat on the Tokyo Olympics.
The Assam boxer, who has been coaching on the nationwide camp since final month, was stored busy by a number of felicitations instantly after her podium end within the Japanese capital.
The 24-year-old grew to become solely the third Indian boxer ever to fetch an Olympic medal final yr, becoming a member of an unique membership which additionally consists of Vijender Singh (2008, Beijing) and MC Mary Kom( 2012, London).
The 38-year-old Mary Kom, who’s a six-time world champion, is just focusing on the Commonwealth Games this yr.
The 25-year-old Zareen has had a fantastic begin to the yr to date, successful a gold medal within the prestigious Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria. It was her second gold (after 2019) on the European season-opener, making her the primary Indian to attain this feat.
The trials for the Commonwealth Games are resulting from be held in June. The males’s trials for each the Asiad and the CWG might be held in May.
Indian ladies’s crew for Asian Games: Nikhat Zareen (51kg), Manisha (57kg), Jaismine (60kg), Lovlina Borgohain (69kg), Saweety Boora (75kg)
