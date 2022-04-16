Aftermath of shelling in Kharkiv, injured treated

Emergency staff rushed to deal with injured individuals in Kharkiv on Saturday following a Russian strike on Ukraine’s second-largest metropolis.

Ukrainian authorities mentioned Russian forces hit a residential space within the metropolis with rockets, killing at the least one individual and injuring 18 others.

Firefighters labored to place out flames brought on by the strike and helped evacuate 65 individuals from burning residential buildings, officers mentioned.

Amid burned vehicles and particles, there have been bloodied individuals on the streets, with ambulances arriving to deal with them.