Afternoon brief: Air India flight to evacuate trapped Indians from war-hit Ukraine and all the latest news

Air India flight to evacuate trapped Indians from war-hit Ukraine

Air India is sending two flights at 2 am on Saturday to airlift the Indian residents from Ukraine by way of Bucharest.

UNSC draft decision condemns Russia, asks for pressure withdrawal from Ukraine

The UNSC decision, which shall be put to vote at this time in New York, reaffirms its dedication to the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Ukraine and calls Russian aggression a breach of worldwide peace and safety.

Gangubai Kathiawadi film evaluation: Alia Bhatt shines in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s story of ache and rage was victory

Based on the chapters from Hussain Zaidi’s ebook Mafia Queens of Mumbai, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi creates a world of its personal that is sleazy, violent, reckless however nonetheless overflowing with feelings.

‘The pull pictures had been terrific, but it surely was 1 innings’: Gavaskar needs promising teen to be constant after SL knock

Lacing 10 boundaries and three sixes, Kishan scored a 56-ball 89, which is now the very best particular person rating by an Indian wicketkeeper-batsman in a T20I innings, surpassing Rishabh Pant.

Deepika Padukone raises temperature at Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar’s post-wedding bash in ₹2 lakh lace-up costume

Deepika arrived on the star-studded occasion wearing a daring black outfit match for the runway and raised the temperatures together with her smoking sizzling look.

Man does pull ups whereas hanging from a helicopter to create document. Watch

The video of the person doing pull ups, whereas hanging from a helicopter, was posted by Guinness World Records on Instagram.

