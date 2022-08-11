Afternoon brief: China blocks India-US move to designate JeM leader as global terrorist, and all the latest news

Here are right this moment’s high information, evaluation, and opinion. Know all in regards to the newest information and different information updates from Hindustan Times.

China blocks India-US transfer to designate JeM chief as world terrorist

China has blocked a transfer by India and the US to listing Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Abdul Rauf Azhar as a world terrorist on the UN Security Council, the second time Beijing has resorted to such a step in lower than two months.

‘Even if Dinesh Karthik does well in Asia Cup, he’ll play his final for India in T20 World Cup’: Ex-Pakistan cricketer

Dinesh Karthik is at an fascinating stage in his profession. Even 10 months in the past, no person was speaking about him. In truth, he was doing all of the speaking as a broadcaster. On the cricket subject, only a few issues have been going proper for him.

Priyanka Chopra shares close-up picture of daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas’ face; calls her ‘desi girl 2.0’

Actor Priyanka Chopra virtually unveiled the face of her new child daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Earlier this 12 months, she welcomed her daughter with husband, singer-actor Nick Jonas, by way of surrogacy. The couple is all the time conscious about not revealing the face of their baby

Riddhima Kapoor needs Ranbir Kapoor Happy Raksha Bandhan with lovable pic from his wedding ceremony to Alia Bhatt

Brothers and sisters throughout the nation are celebrating the auspicious competition of Rakhi right this moment and tomorrow, August 11 and 12. Raksha Bandhan honours the valuable and loving bond shared between siblings, and even your favorite Bollywood stars are marking today with pomp.

Audi Q3 up to date with new tech; bookings begin for ₹2 lakh

Audi India has made the up to date Q3SUV obtainable within the nation and has initiated bookings for the mannequin for a token quantity of ₹2 lakh. Customers can reserve the automobile by way of the corporate's on-line dealerships or the myAudi Connect App.

‘Won’t let China…’: Pelosi ‘happy with’ Taiwan go to as Xi’s military prepares for conflict

As China continues with its 'conflict preparations' round Taiwan, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she's 'proud' of the journey to Taipei. Defending her historic go to, Pelosi mentioned the US navy by no means informed her to not journey to Taiwan.