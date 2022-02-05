Afternoon brief: Man arrested for dressing up as Hindu deity in Karnataka, and all the latest news

Here are in the present day’s prime information, evaluation and opinion. Know all in regards to the newest information and different information updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Robbing the way forward for daughters of India’: Who mentioned what on Karnataka hijab row

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday got here out in help of hijab-wearing Muslim woman college students and mentioned their future is being robbed by letting the problem of the headcover are available the best way of their training. Read More

Omicron: As BA.2 features floor, consultants clarify if there’s a want to fret

A brand new sub-strain of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which has been spreading quickly throughout the globe, has emerged as the newest problem in taming Covid-19. Read More

Karnataka police arrest man who dressed up as Hindu deity at wedding ceremony

Karnataka Police arrested a person who dressed up a Hindu deity throughout a Muslim wedding ceremony ceremony. The man, recognized as Umarullal Bashith, allegedly wore a cap manufactured from an space nut plant and dressed up as Hindu deity Koragajja at his wedding ceremony ceremony on January 6. Read More

‘Was shocked when Sehwag knowledgeable me…’: Ex-Team India supervisor reveals ‘surprising’ particulars of Kohli-Kumble fallout

The notorious fallout between former India skipper Virat Kohli and ex-India head coach Anil Kumble in 2017 stays one of many “darkest phase” of Indian cricket. Read More

Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover calls for ₹4000 crore to depart BharatPe: ‘Put cash on desk and take away the keys’

Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover landed in controversy final month, after an audiotape of him, during which he’s allegedly threatening and hurling abuses at a Kotak Mahindra Bank worker, was launched. Read More