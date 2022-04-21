Afternoon brief: Top LeT commander among 2 terrorists killed in J&K’s Baramulla, and all the latest news

Here are in the present day’s prime information, evaluation, and opinion. Know all in regards to the newest information and different information updates from Hindustan Times.

Top LeT commander Yousuf Kantroo amongst 2 terrorists killed in J&K’s Baramulla

A prime commander of the banned outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and one different terrorist had been killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, the police stated. Read more

Jahangirpuri demolition case: Who stated what in in the present day’s Supreme Court listening to

The Supreme Court on Thursday prolonged its order halting demolitions in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, the place violence erupted April 16 as a Hanuman Jayanti procession was passing via a Muslim-dominated residential block. Read more

Ex-councillor’s godown misused for drug commerce demolished in Ambala

The district administration razed an unlawful construction belonging to a former unbiased councillor, Rajesh Kumar, who has been booked in a drug case, within the Deha Basti space of Ambala cantonment on Thursday. Read more

KGF Chapter 2 (Hindi) field workplace day 7: Yash’s movie is quickest film in Hindi to cross ₹250 crore, beats Baahubali 2

KGF: Chapter 2 has been setting new field workplace information worldwide. And the Hindi-dubbed model of the movie has contributed a large chunk to it. The success of the movie’s Hindi model is unprecedented. Read more

‘Wonderful to see a younger man rediscover his mojo’: Gavaskar hails star spinner for shedding concern of getting hit for six

Delhi Capitals put their bowling prowess on show as they took the Punjab Kings aside of their Indian Premier League (IPL) match on Wednesday on the Brabourne Stadium. Read more

Kareena Kapoor’s crimson mini gown for attending mother Babita’s birthday is value ₹37k: Check out pics right here

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated her mom Babita’s seventy fifth birthday on Wednesday. Karisma Kapoor, Kareena’s husband Saif Ali Khan and their youngsters Jeh Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan, Neetu Kapoor, and different members of the Kapoor household arrived at Randhir Kapoor’s house to ring within the joyful event. Read more