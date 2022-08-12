AG Merrick Garland says he signed off on Trump search, denounces attacks on law enforcement

Attorney General Merrick Garland on Thursday afternoon spoke for the primary time since FBI agents raided former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida.

Citing “the substantial public interest in this matter,” Garland stated the federal government had filed a movement to unseal the warrant authorizing Monday’s search, which Trump has sharply criticized as a partisan assault.

It was not instantly clear how shortly the decide within the case might launch the warrant and federal prosecutors famous of their request, filed Thursday, that it ought to be granted solely “absent objection by former President Trump.”

Garland stated that Trump’s legal professional had been offered on Monday with a replica of each the warrant and an inventory of what was taken from Mar-a-Lago by the brokers — contradicting previous statements by Trump’s son Eric.

In his four-minute remarks, Garland didn’t talk about any specifics of regulation enforcement’s work or the bigger investigation associated to Trump.

“Faithful adherence to the rule of law is the bedrock principle of the Justice Department and of our democracy. Upholding the rule of law means applying the law evenly without fear or favor,” he stated. “Under my watch, that is precisely what the Justice Department is doing.”

“The search warrant was authorized by a federal court upon the required finding of probable cause,” he stated.

Sources beforehand advised ABC News that Monday’s search was in connection to paperwork that Trump took with him when he departed Washington, together with some information the National Archives stated have been marked labeled.

Garland stated Thursday he “personally approved” the unprecedented resolution to hunt a search warrant in opposition to a former president however harassed that “the department does not take such a decision lightly.”

“Where possible, it is standard practice to seek less intrusive means as an alternative to a search and to narrowly scope any search that is undertaken,” he stated.

ABC News reported earlier Thursday that, in accordance with sources, Trump beforehand acquired a subpoena within the spring for paperwork associated to what he’s believed to have failed to show over to the National Archives, which had recovered 15 packing containers of fabric from Mar-a-Lago in January.

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks throughout a information convention on the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 11, 2022. ABC News

Garland acknowledged there was nonetheless a lot he couldn’t say — given longstanding division coverage to not touch upon ongoing investigations and unduly hurt these caught in regulation enforcement’s wake earlier than expenses, if ever, are introduced.

The search of Trump’s house marked a big improvement in one of several legal issues that Trump faces. (He denies wrongdoing in every.)

“All Americans are rightly entitled to the even-handed application of the law, to due process of the law and to the presumption of innocence,” Garland stated. “Much of our work is by necessity conducted out of the public eye. We do that to protect the constitutional rights of all Americans and to protect the integrity of our investigations.”

Finally, he stated, he needed to “address recent unfounded attacks on the professionalism of the FBI and Justice Department agents and prosecutors.”

The search of Mar-a-Lago drew a resounding chorus of criticism from Republicans and a few others over what the detractors stated was an absence of readability about why such a transfer was obligatory.

“The American people want transparency when you are raiding the home of a former president,” Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said Wednesday. “The FBI is raiding the home of a former president. The American people deserve to know why.”

Speaking at a separate occasion Wednesday, FBI Director Christopher Wray stated of the search, “I’m sure you can appreciate that’s not something I can talk about.”

Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks on the Justice Department Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, in Washington, D.C. Susan Walsh/AP

As Trump has many occasions earlier than, he and his allies solid the federal investigation as a partisan sham. Trump stated the search was “not necessary or appropriate”; he has not launched any details about the court-authorized search warrant.

“These are dark times for our Nation. … It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don’t want me to run for President in 2024,” Trump stated in an announcement on Monday evening, within the first public affirmation of a search that Garland stated Thursday officers had labored to maintain out of view.

He additionally pushed again on the denunciation of regulation enforcement.

“The men and women of the FBI and the Justice Department are dedicated, patriotic public servants, every day,” Garland stated. He would “not stand by silently when their integrity is unfairly attacked.”

“They protect the American people from violent crime, terrorism and other threats to their safety while safeguarding our civil rights,” Garland stated. “They do so at great personal sacrifice and risk to themselves. I am honored to work alongside them.”

“This is all I can say right now,” Garland concluded, rebuffing questions from journalists within the room. “More information will be made available in the appropriate way and at the appropriate time.”

In its request to unseal the search warrant, filed Thursday in federal court docket in Florida, the Justice Department wrote that its resolution was made in gentle of “the public’s clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred under these circumstances.”

The authorities’s submitting notes the warrant was signed on Friday and in addition requests the unsealing of a redacted stock of what was taken by brokers at Mar-a-Lago in addition to two attachments — A and B. Prosecutors didn’t search to launch any supporting affidavit for the warrant, by which regulation enforcement would have defined, in narrative model, why they sought to look Trump’s house.

The warrant itself is an easy commonplace kind that’s more likely to include some fundamental details about the placement of the search, an outline of the property, the date and a signature line for the Justice of the Peace decide.

Attachment A is often a extra detailed description of the placement or goal of the warrant. Attachment B is often a extra detailed description of the property being seized and that pertains to the violation of a specified statue — which might assist point out what regulation or legal guidelines investigators consider might have been damaged.

Prosecutors wrote that that Trump “should have an opportunity to respond to this Motion and lodge objections, including with regards to any ‘legitimate privacy interests’ or the potential for other ‘injury’ if these materials are made public.”

Court information present that responses will likely be due within the matter by Aug. 25.

Former President Donald Trump waves whereas strolling to a automobile in New York City on Aug. 10, 2022. Stringer/AFP through Getty Images

About an hour after Garland spoke, the decide within the case ordered prosecutors to discuss with Trump’s legal professionals and report again at or earlier than 3 p.m. ET Friday as as to whether Trump opposes the movement to unseal the warrant.

People near Trump have been discussing the opportunity of difficult the movement to unseal the warrant, in accordance with sources aware of his pondering. Allies have additionally been contacting further legal professionals in hopes that somebody can assist them problem it, the folks briefed stated.

Lawyers who’re stated to be representing Trump within the matter are usually not responding to requests for remark.

The head of the Department of Justice’s Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, Jay Bratt, is one in every of two DOJ officers who signed off on the request to unseal — together with U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Juan Gonzalez.

The head of DOJ’s nationwide safety division, Matt Olsen, was additionally current within the room for Garland’s remarks Thursday, a mirrored image of the NSD’s distinguished position within the investigation.

As was the case with Monday’s search, the White House stated they solely realized about Garland’s remarks from the media.

ABC News’ Jack Date, Katherine Faulders, Isabella Murray, Molly Nagle and John Santucci contributed to this report.