AG Nessel Alerts Consumers About Gas Gouging In New Video

(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel launched a brand new video sharing data with shoppers concerning value gouging on the pump.

In the video, Nessel explains the distinction between common value fluctuation and probably unlawful value gouging.

“These days, price swings of thirty or forty cents per gallon aren’t unusual, but when a gas station charges a price way above the price at similar stations, that could be gas gouging,” Nessel says within the video. “Michigan gas stations sell the correct quality and quantity of gas most of the time, but when a station does try to illegally take advantage of drivers, my office is here to stop them.”

Officials are asking anybody who has any data on unfair gasoline pricing to file a gasoline price gouging complaint online or name the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Team at 877-765-8388.

In addition to this, Nessel has a library of resources on a number of matters that buyers can view at any time.

