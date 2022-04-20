AG Nessel Renews Offer To Conduct Investigation Into Oxford School Shooting

(CBS DETROIT) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel despatched a letter Tuesday to the Oxford Community Schools Board of Education, renewing a proposal to conduct an impartial investigation into the lethal taking pictures at Oxford High School.

Nessel requested the board to reply by May 20.

The letter comes after Nessel met with households on Monday, which she stated is the second of a number of boards she plans to host. She stated regardless of totally different opinions, the neighborhood general is searching for to be taught extra about what occurred.

“Under Michigan law, a board of education has the ultimate responsibility for school district operations. Among other things, the law gives each board the power to provide for the safety and welfare of students. This awesome authority has been placed in the hands of local boards to help ensure that the persons responsible for the critical operations of the school are also directly accountable to the communities they serve,” Nessel stated within the letter. “To put it plainly, the families you serve want transparency and – as board members – you have an obligation to provide it.”

The lawyer common beforehand provided to conduct a third-party assessment per week after the Nov. 30 taking pictures. However, the school district declined at that time.

She stated the price of the investigation can be “borne solely by my office and the investigation will be conducted in such a manner as not to interfere with the ongoing criminal proceedings being handled by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office.”

Four college students have been killed within the taking pictures. Six others and a instructor have been injured.

Ethan Crumbley, 15, who attended the highschool, is dealing with a number of fees together with homicide and terrorism. A decide final month order for the teenager to stay within the Oakland County Jail versus going to the juvenile facility as requested by his protection group.

The teen’s mother and father, James and Jennifer Crumbley, are every charged with involuntary manslaughter. A decide denied a motion Tuesday to reduce their bonds.

