AG Nessel Warn Michiganders Of Pet Scams In New Video
LANSING, Mich. (CBS Detroit) — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel shared a brand new video that focuses on pet scams.
“While we saw a spike in pet adoptions and purchases at the beginning of the pandemic, the possibility of bad actors looking to scam pet lovers remains a concern at all times,” Nessel stated. “It remains imperative that future pet owners do their research before committing to anything. And if you think you encountered a scam, contact my Consumer Protection Team right away.”
Watch the video under:
Some vital reminders are included in AG Nessel’s Puppy Scams Consumer Alert:
- Research the breed: Take the time to know ideally suited breeding situations, frequent well being points, and their common promoting value in case you’re completely different breeders.
- Research the breeder: Conduct a radical web search of the breeder from whom you plan to buy the pet. You must also search the e-mail tackle that’s marketed on the breeder’s web site or that the breeder makes use of to contact you, as scammers typically use the identical electronic mail tackle throughout a number of web sites. Finally, if the breeder’s web site incorporates testimonials, conduct an web search of the textual content of the testimonial. If the identical or comparable textual content seems on different web sites, the breeder is probably going a scammer.
- Do not buy a pet sight-unseen: If you’re unable to take action, request that the breeder video chat with you or ship you a photograph or video together with your title and the date written on a bit of paper subsequent to the pet. Be positive to do that earlier than making any form of deposit. In addition, request to see the premises and the mom. Avoid breeders who provide to satisfy you at a “convenient” public location and won’t mean you can see the place the animals are stored.
- Use a bank card to make the acquisition: Avoid wiring cash, sending present playing cards, or sending cash utilizing apps reminiscent of Venmo, Zelle or CashApp, as such transactions can’t be refunded and are usually not traceable. Use a bank card to the extent doable, which can mean you can dispute a purchase order.
- Retain all paperwork and communications from the breeder: In the occasion you need to doc fraud, you’ll want to retain all data of the sale, together with screenshots of the unique commercial, written communications, and some other paperwork related to the breeder.
- Consider contacting your native shelter: Most shelters are on the lookout for adopters or fosters to forestall overcrowding and to alleviate stress on the animals. Many animals on the shelter are instantly out there for adoption. Shelters additionally might be able to provide references to respected native rescues or breeders.
Consumer complaints may be filed on-line on the Attorney General’s website, or name 877-765-8388.
