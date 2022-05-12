Against Moscow, Brussels sees an ally in Tokyo

EU and Japanese leaders on Thursday offered a united entrance towards Russia’s battle on Ukraine in addition to countering China’s problem to the world order.

In their first joint journey to Asia, Charles Michel and Ursula von der Leyen, the presidents of the European Council and European Commission, skipped the EU’s largest buying and selling companion within the area China and opted as an alternative to go to Japan, showcasing what Brussels sees as a uncommon instance of partnership amongst like-minded democracies within the Indo-Pacific.

In a press convention, von der Leyen famous that Russia now’s “the most direct threat to the world order” with its “barbaric war against Ukraine. And its worrying pact with China and their call for ‘new’ — and very much arbitrary — international relations.”

Stressing that Japan was among the many first international locations to divert pure gasoline to the EU after Russia invaded Ukraine in February, von der Leyen thanked Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for the “admirable” resolution, including: “We will not forget it.”

In a joint statement, Japan and the EU warned that “Russia’s unjustified and unprovoked military aggression against independent and sovereign Ukraine grossly violates international law and the principles of the UN Charter and undermines European and global security and stability.”

Amid Beijing’s deepening ties with Moscow, the EU leaders have been eager to painting Japan as their one true companion within the Indo-Pacific, as reported by POLITICO’s Brussels Playbook. Japan is likely one of the few Asian international locations that joined the West in imposing sanctions on Russia, with the Kremlin responding by personally sanctioning Kishida.

“Japan is part of the core group of countries that have imposed tough sanctions on Russia,” von der Leyen mentioned. “Like the European Union, Japan understands what is at stake here. Not just Ukraine’s future. Not just Europe’s future. But the future of a rules-based world order. This makes it all the more essential for like-minded partners like the EU and Japan to strengthen their relations. That is why we are here today. And we have taken some important steps forward.”

Von der Leyen and Michel’s go to is the most recent in a sequence of leaders’ journeys to Japan and India, in an try and sway each international locations away from Russia’s sphere of affect. Last week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made his first journey to Asia since his appointment and skipped China, heading as an alternative to Japan. At the top of April, von der Leyen traveled to New Delhi for a two-day go to, assembly with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to debate commerce, local weather and digital know-how.

David M. Herszenhorn contributed reporting.