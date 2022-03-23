Age Education Summit Live: State and federal ministers, experts map out vision for schooling

Education Editor Adam Carey had an attention-grabbing piece this week Mr Merlino’s report throughout virtually eight years within the job.

In it, Merlino’s report on funding, outcomes and coverage are all held as much as scrutiny.

Victorian Human Rights and Equal Opportunity Commissioner Ro Allen, who helped the training division to ship this system, stated Merlino was underneath “intense and sustained pressure” over Safe Schools.

“For James, though this wasn’t about making decisions based on ideology or populism – he interrogated the available evidence and used that to first form his decision and then stick to it,” Allen says.

“That can be a rare thing in politics, and I admire the stand he took and the decision he made.“Analysis by Trevor Cobbold, a former economist with the Productivity Commission and a relentless advocate on government school funding as convenor of lobby group Save Our Schools, found that the 10-year deal signed between the Morrison and Andrews governments will short-change Victorian government schools by $19.5 billion.

“The minister has had eight years to correct the chronic under-funding of Victoria’s public schools but has failed to do so,” he says.

“Victorian government funding per student, adjusted for inflation, is still significantly below the level in 2009-10. Public schools will face a funding crisis over the rest of the decade unless there is a dramatic change of policy by the Andrews government.”

When NAPLAN outcomes had been printed in December they had been exceptional for what they didn’t present. Two years of interrupted education and misplaced class-time had no measurable unfavourable impact within the headline information.

Victorian college students led the way in which in 13 of 20 NAPLAN measures, prompting Merlino to have a good time that “our investment in the Education State is paying off”.

But critics say a better take a look at the info suggests there’s much less to have a good time. A comparability of 2021 outcomes with 2019 revealed that studying progress was beneath the nationwide common for college kids shifting from 12 months 3 to 12 months 5, years 5 to 7 and years 7 to 9 in most measures.