Aged care outbreak grows as McGowan warns COVID cases in WA are likely to be high
However Juniper Chief Executive Officer Mr Chris Hall stated of the 17, there have been eight residents and 4 workers members who’ve examined constructive to COVID-19.
He stated the care and wellbeing of all residents and workers was being carefully monitored.
“Juniper will this week also be working to assist families and loved ones to stay connected with residents through the use of technology,” Mr Hall stated.
“I would also like to confirm that no Cygnet staff members have worked at any other Juniper site since the infection was first detected last week.
“As a further precaution, all staff and volunteers at the site are undertaking rapid antigen testing prior to every shift.”
Mr McGowan stated testing numbers have been low in WA, with 4400 PCR swabs carried out on Saturday.
Ten of the constructive outcomes have been from raid antigen checks.
“The chances are that there are cases out there we don’t know about probably in large numbers,” Mr McGowan stated.
“We’re asking people if they’re unwell, if they’re symptomatic, please get tested.
“The capacity is there at the PCR clinics.
“Basically, they’re doing about 15 to 20 per cent of their full capacity.
“So please come get tested.“
Mr McGowan said RATs were being distributed to all public COVID testing clinics and public hospital emergency departments.
“This has been done to manage demand and wait times as well as to support the testing regime for interstate and international arrivals or domestic and international arrivals into Perth Airport,” he stated.
“The introduction of RATs at public hospitals means greater protection for patients, staff and the community as workers can more easily identify those patients that need COVID-19 precautions before entering the emergency department.
“We are now also seeing RAT supplies available and shopping centres and pharmacies.
Health Minister Amber-Jade Sanderson announced a new advertising campaign to prepare West Australians on how to manage living with the virus.
“This is particularly important given we are experiencing higher case loads and have recently implemented new testing and isolation protocols to respond to this,” she stated.
“It’s important that individuals perceive what they should do and when the marketing campaign communicates the definition of an in depth contact, testing and isolation and the way companies can put together to handle COVID.“