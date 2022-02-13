Aged care outbreak grows as McGowan warns COVID cases in WA are likely to be high

However Juniper Chief Executive Officer Mr Chris Hall stated of the 17, there have been eight residents and 4 workers members who’ve examined constructive to COVID-19.

He stated the care and wellbeing of all residents and workers was being carefully monitored.

“Juniper will this week also be working to assist families and loved ones to stay connected with residents through the use of technology,” Mr Hall stated.

“I would also like to confirm that no Cygnet staff members have worked at any other Juniper site since the infection was first detected last week.

“As a further precaution, all staff and volunteers at the site are undertaking rapid antigen testing prior to every shift.”