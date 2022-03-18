Aged care workers still without Christmas penalties after cyberattack
Thousands of Queensland aged care employees are but to be paid Christmas penalties, whereas a union says one worker given a hardship cost was compelled to repay it within the subsequent pay cycle.
“They’re working through the pandemic. They’ve had the vaccine rollout,” says United Workers Union nationwide aged care director Carolyn Smith.
“They’ve worked wrapped up in plastic and with masks and face shields for quite a number of months.
“This is just something that should be fixed easily and made a priority, and it just seems Blue Care is not making it a priority.”
United Workers Union has been in negotiation with Blue Care, which employs about 5500 aged care employees throughout Queensland, relating to their pay.
Blue Care, as a part of UnitingCare, suffered a system outage after a cyberattack in December, limiting entry to HR companies and cost techniques.
UnitingCare’s operational techniques, together with inner workers electronic mail and affected person operation reserving, have been affected, whereas IT techniques at two Brisbane hospitals and a number of other aged care services have been crippled.
In a letter to workers this month, UnitingCare chief government Craig Barke stated a payroll evaluation by KPMG would decide whether or not employees had been underpaid or overpaid in the course of the outage, and that was anticipated to happen by the tip of April.