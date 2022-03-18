Aged care workers still without Christmas penalties after cyberattack

Thousands of Queensland aged care employees are but to be paid Christmas penalties, whereas a union says one worker given a hardship cost was compelled to repay it within the subsequent pay cycle.

Aged care employees say they’re annoyed they haven’t obtained their Christmas penalty pay months later. Credit:Nine

“They’re working through the pandemic. They’ve had the vaccine rollout,” says United Workers Union nationwide aged care director Carolyn Smith.

“They’ve worked wrapped up in plastic and with masks and face shields for quite a number of months.

“This is just something that should be fixed easily and made a priority, and it just seems Blue Care is not making it a priority.”