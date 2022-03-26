Agencies Probing Cases Of Money Laundering Through Cryptocurrency: Minister

Government has mentioned businesses are probing instances of cash laundering by cryptocurrency

Government has mentioned that regulation enforcement businesses have acquired reviews of cyber criminals utilizing cryptocurrency for cash laundering actions.

Minister of state for finance Pankaj Chaudhary lately knowledgeable Lok Sabha that the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is investigating seven instances below the Prevention of Money Laundering Act 2002 (PMLA), wherein cryptocurrency has been used for cash laundering.

“Cases investigated by ED under the Act, reveal that (the) accused have laundered Proceeds of Crime (PoC) through cryptocurrency,” the minister knowledgeable Lok Sabha whereas replying to a query on whether or not the federal government is conscious of using cryptocurrency for cash laundering by cyber criminals.

Mr Chaudhary additional mentioned that investigations performed by ED have revealed that some international nationals and their Indian associates have laundered PoC by cryptocurrency accounts at sure trade platforms.

“In one such case, an accused has been arrested by ED in 2020 for facilitating foreign related accused companies to launder the PoC by converting money generated out of crime into cryptocurrency and thereafter transferring it to foreign countries. Prosecution complaint has been filed in this case before the Special Court, PMLA. So far, ED has attached PoC amounting to around Rs 135 crore under PMLA in the above mentioned cases,” the minister additional mentioned within the decrease home.