Agency: Hawaii helicopter nose dived before crash killed 4

HONOLULU (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board stated Tuesday {that a} helicopter that crashed in Hawaii final month and killed all 4 folks on board nose-dived from 200 toes (60 meters) above floor after it unexpectedly stopped whereas making a shallow left flip.

The company’s preliminary report on the Feb. 22 crash on Kauai stated U.S. Navy contractor Croman Corp. was utilizing the Sikorsky S-61N helicopter to retrieve inert coaching torpedoes from the Pacific Ocean on the time.

The crew’s job concerned finding a coaching torpedo in open waters and retrieving it utilizing a restoration basket or cage. The helicopter then was anticipated to return the torpedo to the close by Pacific Missile Range Facility utilizing a sling load, which is cargo carried beneath a helicopter.

The company stated a number of witnesses reported the helicopter “gradually pitched nose down and impacted nose first, in a near vertical attitude.”

A fireplace then “incinerated much of the helicopter’s structure,” the report stated.

The plane was returning to an ordnance restoration cage space when it crashed.

Two pilots and two crew members on board the helicopter died.