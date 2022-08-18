Agents Seize Nearly 30 Kilograms Of Cocaine At Ambassador Bridge Border Crossing

(CBS DETROIT) – The Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Canada Border Services Agency has introduced the seizure of almost 30 kilograms of cocaine from a car on the border crossing between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario.

According to a press launch, an inspection by customs brokers discovered a duffle bag inside a business truck containing 28 bricks of suspected cocaine. The driver and passenger contained in the truck, later recognized as 50 year-old Narinder Singh and 31 year-old Harpreet Singh, each of Winnipeg, Manitoba, have each been charged with importation of cocaine and possession of cocaine for the aim of trafficking.

“The CBSA is Canada’s front line – and seizures like this are clear signs that our efforts to prevent crime and keep illegal contraband off our streets are working. I want to commend CBSA employees for their excellent work in keeping our communities safe,” mentioned Marco E. L. Mendicino, Canada’s Minister of Public Safety in a press launch.

The suspects are anticipated to seem in court docket on September 19 in Windsor.