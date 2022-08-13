Age’s Nick McKenzie wins journalist of the year at NSW awards

The Age and Sydney Morning Herald have claimed a number of honours on the Kennedy Awards for excellence in journalism, together with investigative reporter Nick McKenzie successful the journalist of the 12 months for a second time.

More than 400 individuals gathered at Royal Randwick in Sydney for a gala dinner on Friday night time, the place the awards honoured 34 classes. McKenzie took out the award after winning before in 2020.

McKenzie and Joel Tozer additionally received the excellent finance reporting award for each mastheads and 60 Minutes following their investigation into Star Entertainment, proprietor of The Star Sydney on line casino, enabling suspected cash laundering by drug syndicates and Chinese excessive rollers.

Tozer and Adele Ferguson claimed the excellent shopper affairs reporting award for Bad Look: Exposing the dark underbelly of the cosmetic surgery industry, additionally on 60 Minutes.