Age’s Nick McKenzie wins journalist of the year at NSW awards
The Age and Sydney Morning Herald have claimed a number of honours on the Kennedy Awards for excellence in journalism, together with investigative reporter Nick McKenzie successful the journalist of the 12 months for a second time.
More than 400 individuals gathered at Royal Randwick in Sydney for a gala dinner on Friday night time, the place the awards honoured 34 classes. McKenzie took out the award after winning before in 2020.
McKenzie and Joel Tozer additionally received the excellent finance reporting award for each mastheads and 60 Minutes following their investigation into Star Entertainment, proprietor of The Star Sydney on line casino, enabling suspected cash laundering by drug syndicates and Chinese excessive rollers.
Tozer and Adele Ferguson claimed the excellent shopper affairs reporting award for Bad Look: Exposing the dark underbelly of the cosmetic surgery industry, additionally on 60 Minutes.
Ferguson, Lauren Day and Klaus Toft received the excellent investigative reporting honour for Cosmetic Cowboys, a joint manufacturing for the ABC’s Four Corners and Nine publications.
Megan Herbert from The Age received the Vince O’Farrell Award for excellent cartoon for “Big week for SCOTUS”, after the US Supreme Court overturned the Roe v Wade ruling that gave ladies the constitutional proper to abortion.
Tim Elliott from Good Weekend received the Jim Oram Award for excellent characteristic writing for Knives Out, a profile that probed the fantastical lifetime of movie star chef Jock Zonfrillo.
The Herald’s state political editor Alexandra Smith and state political reporter Lucy Cormack claimed the excellent political reporting award for his or her protection of the John Barilaro’s New York commerce posting saga.