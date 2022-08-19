AGL profit slides as board rethinks the power giant’s future
Power big AGL has reported a pointy fall in underlying revenue after going through a turbulent yr together with unstable wholesale electrical energy costs, coal-fired generator outages and a campaign by billionaire investor Mike Cannon-Brookes that blew up the corporate’s plans to demerge.
While bottom-line earnings elevated to $860 million for the yr, AGL’s underlying revenue, the determine most intently watched by the market, plunged 58.1 per cent to $225 million and fell in need of analysts’ expectations.
The end result caps off a disastrous yr for AGL, the nation’s largest greenhouse fuel emitter, after a shareholder revolt pressured its board to desert long-held plans to separate off the corporate’s carbon-heavy coal-fired energy stations from its clear power and power retailing division.
Cannon-Brookes, the billionaire co-founder of software program developer Atlassian, amassed a major stake in AGL and led a profitable push to persuade different shareholders to reject the proposed demerger, which he argued would create two smaller firms with much less capability to put money into accelerating the retirement of its coal energy property.
AGL’s fleet of coal-fired energy stations account for about 8 per cent of Australia’s total carbon emissions. The firm’s Loy Yang A generator in Victoria’s Latrobe Valley is presently not as a result of shut down till the mid-2040s, regardless of intensifying stress from the United Nations and AGL’s personal traders for firms to cease burning coal within the 2030s with a view to avert catastrophic ranges of worldwide warming.
After AGL’s demerger collapsed in May, the board announced the resignations of managing director Graeme Hunt, chairman Peter Botten and impartial administrators Diane Smith-Gander and Jacqueline Hey.
Remaining board members are actually conducting a “strategic review” into the way forward for the 180-year-old utilities big, which is because of report again by the top of September.
“The review is actively considering multiple options for how an integrated AGL can deliver long-term value for shareholders,” AGL stated on Friday.
The choice course of for a brand new chair was “well-advanced” and an announcement was anticipated earlier than the subsequent annual shareholder assembly, the corporate added. A worldwide seek for a brand new chief govt has additionally begun.