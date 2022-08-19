AGL profit slides as board rethinks the power giant’s future

Power big AGL has reported a pointy fall in underlying revenue after going through a turbulent yr together with unstable wholesale electrical energy costs, coal-fired generator outages and a campaign by billionaire investor Mike Cannon-Brookes that blew up the corporate’s plans to demerge.

While bottom-line earnings elevated to $860 million for the yr, AGL’s underlying revenue, the determine most intently watched by the market, plunged 58.1 per cent to $225 million and fell in need of analysts’ expectations.

AGL’s energy stations are the nation’s greatest contributors to greenhouse fuel emissions. Credit:Paul Jones

The end result caps off a disastrous yr for AGL, the nation’s largest greenhouse fuel emitter, after a shareholder revolt pressured its board to desert long-held plans to separate off the corporate’s carbon-heavy coal-fired energy stations from its clear power and power retailing division.

Cannon-Brookes, the billionaire co-founder of software program developer Atlassian, amassed a major stake in AGL and led a profitable push to persuade different shareholders to reject the proposed demerger, which he argued would create two smaller firms with much less capability to put money into accelerating the retirement of its coal energy property.