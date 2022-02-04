Europe
Agreement on sending UNESCO mission to Azerbaijan and Armenia reached
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4
Trend:
An settlement was reached on sending a UNESCO mission to Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend stories.
On 4 February, a video convention was held on the initiative of President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of France as Chair of the European Union Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.
The concern of UNESCO’s mission to Azerbaijan and Armenia was additionally mentioned on the assembly. The sides agreed {that a} mission can be despatched to each nations.