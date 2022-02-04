Agreement on sending UNESCO mission to Azerbaijan and Armenia reached

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 4

Trend:

An settlement was reached on sending a UNESCO mission to Azerbaijan and Armenia, Trend stories.

On 4 February, a video convention was held on the initiative of President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron with the participation of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of France as Chair of the European Union Emmanuel Macron, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.